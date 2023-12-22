India Player Ratings from 3rd ODI vs South Africa as Samson & Arshdeep fire Men in Blue to memorable series win

Team India clinched a memorable series victory in South Africa as they won the third and final ODI by 78 runs in Paarl on Thursday, December 21.

Sanju Samson's stellar century was the difference in the first innings, with the batter's calm knock taking India to an above-par 296/8. Despite another fighting innings from Tony de Zorzi, the Men in Blue held their nerve to secure the victory by a convincing margin in the end.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the third ODI against South Africa.

IND vs SA 2023: Sanju Samson steals the show in Paarl

South Africa were floored by Sanju Samson's calm knock

Rajat Patidar: 6/10

Patidar looked impressive while he was out in the middle, playing some bold shots and attacking the South African bowlers. His lack of foot movement caught up to him, though, as he was castled by Nandre Burger. Nevertheless, it was a long-awaited debut for the stylish right-hander.

B Sai Sudharsan: 5/10

Sai Sudharsan couldn't register his third half-century in a row as he fell for just 10 runs in the decider. However, he made an impact on the field as he plucked a stunning catch to send back Heinrich Klaasen.

Rinku Singh: 8/10

Rinku played a valuable hand towards the end of the Indian innings, striking three fours and two sixes. His knock ensured that the visitors reached a score well above par.

Tilak Varma: 4/10

Batting at No. 4, Tilak could never get going. He started off horribly slowly, and while conditions weren't easy, they certainly weren't as difficult as he made them out to be. The southpaw's strike rate improved as his innings wore on and he crossed the 50-run mark, but he didn't inspire much confidence.

KL Rahul: 6/10

Rahul fell victim to another soft dismissal after making 21 runs. He was impeccable once again with the DRS and snaffled four catches behind the stumps.

Sanju Samson: 9/10

Promoted to No. 3, Samson essayed a perfectly paced knock. Although there were half-chances here and there, he took his time to get his eye in before improving his scoring rate as the innings progressed. The dynamic batter ended up making his maiden international ton, one that will have great significance with respect to his place in the side going forward.

Axar Patel: 7/10

Axar failed to make an impact with the bat, but was decent with the ball. His 10 overs went for 48 and fetched the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen.

Washington Sundar: 8.5/10

Sundar had an excellent outing in Paarl after finally getting off the bench. He contributed a valuable 14-run cameo before picking up two wickets in a threatening spell of bowling. The off-spinning all-rounder desperately needed such a display.

Arshdeep Singh: 9.5/10

Arshdeep was the pick of the Indian bowlers once again. The left-armer produced the first breakthrough with a beauty and retured to prise out three more scalps after that. He was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Series.

Avesh Khan: 7/10

Avesh curiously bowled only one over in the first 28 overs of the chase. After he was reintroduced, he picked up two wickets and bowled decently.

Mukesh Kumar: 4/10

Mukesh was off-color, not for the first time in the series. The 30-year-old leaked 56 runs in the nine overs he bowled, with his consistency letting him down. He did grab the important scalp of David Miller, though.

