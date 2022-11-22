India Player Ratings from 3rd T20I vs New Zealand as Siraj and Arshdeep shine in Napier

Team India held on in a rain-affected third T20I against New Zealand in Napier on Tuesday, November 22 to secure a tie and seal the three-match series with a 1-0 scoreline.

After being asked to bowl, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh picked up four wickets each for India as New Zealand collapsed from 146/3 to 160 all-out. The Kiwis scalped four wickets in the first seven overs and would've made a real match of it, but rain intervened after nine overs with the Men in Blue on par with the DLS score.

Here are India's player ratings from the third T20I versus New Zealand.

Ishan Kishan: 3/10

Despite hitting a four and a six, Kishan failed to impress in Napier. He holed out on the short square leg boundary off a short ball from Adam Milne at the end of an over where the Kiwi pacer had him in all sorts of trouble. The southpaw has some work to do before he can become an international regular.

Rishabh Pant: 4/10

Pant was excellent with the gloves on. But like his opening partner, he got out in terrible fashion, hacking a wide bouncer up in the air towards third man. The youngster might not get too many more opportunities in T20I cricket in the near future, especially at the top of the order.

Suryakumar Yadav: 4/10

Suryakumar's final T20I of a stellar 2022 saw him make 13 runs off 10 balls before spooning a catch to deep midwicket off Ish Sodhi. The batter can't be the hero all the time.

Shreyas Iyer: 1/10

Shreyas just can't handle balls that aren't pitched close to him. He spooned a back-of-a-length delivery straight to wide slip to walk back for an embarrassing first-ball duck.

Hardik Pandya: 8/10

Hardik's counterattacking 18-ball 30* was the reason behind India keeping up with the DLS score, although he rode his luck at the start of his knock. He shuffled his bowling resources well towards the end of New Zealand's innings.

Deepak Hooda: 7/10

Hooda, who walked in at No. 6, managed a run-a-ball 9. He bowled one over, conceding five runs.

Harshal Patel: 6.5/10

Making a return to the side after a few months on the bench, Harshal put in a decent performance. He scalped the final Kiwi wicket to fall and varied his lines and lengths.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 3/10

Bhuvneshwar's first two overs were tidy as he got the ball to move around and trouble the Kiwi batters. The swing bowler lost the plot in his next two, however, to end up with figures of 0/35. He took a good catch, but it's certainly time to look past him in T20Is.

Mohammed Siraj: 10/10

Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers. He dismissed Mark Chapman in the powerplay before returning to prise out three more scalps towards the end of the New Zealand innings. He even effected a superb direct hit.

Arshdeep Singh: 8/10

Arshdeep ended up with four wickets like Siraj and added a catch to boot. Barring his second over, which went for 19, the left-armer was accurate and penetrative. He did send down a few boundary balls but it was a promising performance overall.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 2/10

Chahal was woeful in the third T20I as he leaked 35 runs in three overs. He dished out overpitched deliveries for fun and looked completely out of place, as he has for a couple of years now.

