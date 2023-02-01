India Player Ratings from 3rd T20I vs New Zealand as stellar Shubman Gill ton helps Men in Blue demolish Kiwis in decider

Shubman Gill smashed his maiden T20I century as Team India hammered New Zealand by runs in the third ODI on Wednesday, February 1 to seal the three-match series.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, India racked up 234/4 largely on the back of Gill's 126. In response, the Black Caps were never in the hunt and were bowled out for just 66 as captain Hardik Pandya scalped four wickets.

Here are India's player ratings from their win over New Zealand in the third T20I.

IND vs NZ 2023: Team India seal series with emphatic win

BCCI @BCCI - Shubman Gill now has the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is



#TeamIndia Stat Alert- Shubman Gill now has the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is Stat Alert 🚨- Shubman Gill now has the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is 💪👏#TeamIndia https://t.co/8cNZdcPIpF

Ishan Kishan: 1/10

Kishan's lean run in T20Is continued as Michael Bracewell got the better of him once again. The keeper-batter seems to have some work to do before he can become a regular fixture in the playing XI.

Shubman Gill: 9.5/10

Gill survived two close shaves over the course of his innings but plundered runs against the hapless Kiwi bowlers. He hammered his maiden T20I century, which comprised of 12 fours and seven sixes. The youngster was always going to crack the shortest format - has it already happened?

Rahul Tripathi: 7.5/10

Tripathi's intent-rich innings injected momentum into the powerplay despite Kishan's early dismissal. He played innovative strokes and showed his worth to the side.

Deepak Hooda: 5/10

Hooda didn't have much to do, facing only two balls. He receives a standard rating.

Suryakumar Yadav: 8.5/10

SKY's 13-ball 24 was rather inconsequential given how the game turned out, but the #1 T20I batter in the world displayed his immense pedigree once again. He plucked three stellar catches in the second innings.

Hardik Pandya: 9/10

Hardik's 30 off 17 wasn't overly fluent, but it got the job done. The Indian skipper returned four wickets in the second innings, bowling out his full quota even though the other bowlers in the side needed some match practice. He did everything in the third T20I as he also took a catch, but is he doing too much himself?

Umran Malik: 8/10

Umran castled Bracewell and wrapped up the New Zealand innings by bouncing out Daryl Mitchell. The pacer also took a good catch at mid-on.

Arshdeep Singh: 8/10

Arshdeep's two-wicket over in the powerplay reduced the Black Caps to rubble early on. The pacer has had some tough times of late in T20Is, but managed to turn in a decent performance on Wednesday.

Washington Sundar: 5/10

Sundar had nothing to do in Ahmedabad. He too receives a standard rating.

Shivam Mavi: 7/10

Mavi joined in on the fun, picking up two wickets of his own in the ninth over.

Kuldeep Yadav: 4/10

Kuldeep bowled only one over that went for 12 runs as Mitchell struck him for a handsome six down the ground.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : Should Ishan Kishan be dropped from the T20I side? Yes No 0 votes