India Player Ratings from 3rd T20I vs West Indies as Suryakumar special leads Men in Blue to comfortable win

Team India took one step towards making a comeback in the five-match T20I series against West Indies as they beat the hosts by seven wickets in the third encounter at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, August 8.

Brandon King and captain Rovman Powell were the top scorers for the Windies, who made the highest total of the series so far - 159/5. Although the Men in Blue lost their openers cheaply, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav combined to put on a meaningful partnership, with the former being at the crease when the winning runs were hit.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the third T20I against West Indies.

IND vs WI 2023: Team India finally get off the mark in the series

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers once again

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 2/10

Making his T20I debut, Jaiswal couldn't make an impression like he did in his maiden Test appearance. The southpaw tried to immediately signal his intent but perished off his second delivery while attempting a heave on the leg-side.

Shubman Gill: 1/10

Gill has had a torrid run in the series so far. He notched up his third single-digit score on the trot in the third T20I, scoring just two runs off his next 10 balls after finding the boundary off the first delivery he faced. The opener tried his favorite short-arm pull, but the ensuing top edge was easily snaffled.

Sanju Samson: 6/10

Samson donned the gloves in Ishan Kishan's absence and pulled off a good stumping. He wasn't needed with the bat as Hardik Pandya came in at No. 5.

Suryakumar Yadav: 9.5/10

Suryakumar was his imperious best in Guyana, smacking 10 fours and four sixes in his 44-ball 83. He accessed all areas of the ground in typical fashion to signal his return to run-making and was unlucky to be dismissed off a leg-lined full-toss.

Hardik Pandya: 7.5/10

Hardik bowled three uneventful overs that went for 18 runs. He essayed a calm 20-run cameo and hit the winning runs.

Axar Patel: 7.5/10

Axar bowled out his quota of four overs for the first time this series. With turn on offer, he hit good areas and conceded just 24 runs while dismissing Kyle Mayers. The left-arm spinner's powerplay bowling hasn't been at its best, though.

Tilak Varma: 9.5/10

Tilak made another crucial contribution to Team India. Coming in at No. 4 with the score reading 34/2, he immediately counter-attacked with two boundaries off his first two balls before smartly playing second fiddle to Suryakumar. The 20-year-old also finished off the chase, something he wasn't able to do in the first T20I.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 5/10

Chahal's loopy leg-breaks just don't seem that threatening, especially in the powerplay. He was hit for two fours and two sixes in his four overs, which went for 33.

Kuldeep Yadav: 9/10

Kuldeep returned to the playing XI and made the most of his positive head-to-head record against Nicholas Pooran, who smacked a four and a six off him before being outfoxed. The left-arm wrist-spinner recorded two other scalps to finish as the pick of the Indian bowlers once again.

Mukesh Kumar: 6.5/10

Used as a specialist death bowler, Mukesh conceded a six and a four in the two overs he bowled. The pacer dismissed Shimron Hetmyer off his first ball but wasn't as accurate as India would've liked.

Arshdeep Singh: 1/10

Arshdeep was the most expensive Indian bowler on the night. He often dished out slot deliveries, going for two fours and as many sixes in three overs, and bowled three wides as well. The left-armer's form is an area of concern for India.

Poll : Who was India's best performer in the 3rd T20I? Kuldeep Yadav Suryakumar Yadav 0 votes