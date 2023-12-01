India Player Ratings from 4th T20I vs Australia as Rinku, Jitesh & Axar fire Men in Blue to series win

Team India sealed the five-match series against Australia as they clinched the fourth T20I by 20 runs in Raipur on Friday, December 1. With the win, the hosts took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the rubber.

Australia once again won the toss and elected to field. Although none of the Indian batters crossed the 50-run mark, they managed an above-par 174/9. The home spinners bowled superbly in the second innings, with the Aussies falling well short of the total.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the fourth T20I against Australia.

IND vs AUS 2023: Rinku top-scores for India as Axar shines

India have unearthed a real gem in Rinku Singh

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 6.5/10

Gaikwad could never get going after being starved of strike in the powerplay. He trundled along to 32 off 28 and was dismissed just when he was trying to break free.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 7/10

Jaiswal dominated strike in the powerplay, and while he wasn't at his fluent best, he played a few delightful shots. The young opener made 37 and was dismissed off the last ball of the powerplay. It was a promising display.

Shreyas Iyer: 3/10

Playing his first game of the series, Shreyas couldn't make a mark. He holed out in the deep after terribly miscuing a big hit. His T20I game is clearly a work in progress.

Suryakumar Yadav: 4/10

Suryakumar endured a rare failure in the format as he nicked off early. His captaincy, however, was on point.

Jitesh Sharma: 8/10

Playing his first T20I outside the Asian Games, Jitesh essayed a superb cameo that displayed his immense hitting ability. He struck three sixes in his fearless knock, which pushed the Men in Blue past a par total.

Rinku Singh: 8.5/10

Rinku came in at No. 5 and impressed yet again, striking four fours and two sixes in a display of power and innovation. The southpaw is an incredibly well-rounded batter and is only going to grow from here.

Axar Patel: 9/10

Axar, who bagged a first-ball duck, was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he hit the right lengths and varied his pace well. The left-arm spinner picked up three wickets at crucial junctures to derail the Australian innings. His bowling form has been one of the standouts of the series so far.

Ravi Bishnoi: 8/10

Bishnoi was unlucky not to get more reward for a penetrative spell of bowling that kept the Aussie batters on their toes. The leg-spinner castled Josh Philippe and was relentlessly accurate.

Deepak Chahar: 2/10

Chahar was woefully expensive with the new ball as Travis Head took a particular liking to his pedestrian pace. He ended up with two wickets to his name, but it wasn't an encouraging display from the returning swing bowler.

Avesh Khan: 7/10

Avesh was the most impressive Indian pacer on display for the second game running. He conceded just 33 runs in his four overs, two of which were at the death. The 26-year-old also castled Ben Dwarshuis with one that tailed away late.

Mukesh Kumar: 5/10

Mukesh endured a middling outing upon his return to the side, leaking 44 runs in the four overs he bowled. He somewhat restored respectability to his figures with a tidy penultimate over.

