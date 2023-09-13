India Player Ratings from Asia Cup 2023 clash vs Sri Lanka as Rohit Sharma and Co. enter final with gritty win

Team India secured their berth in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 as they beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in the Super Four stage in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, India posted 213 on a rank turner, with captain Rohit Sharma being the only batter to cross the 50-run mark. Sri Lanka threatened to extend their winning streak in the ODI format thanks to an assured partnership between Dunith Wellalage and Dhananjaya de Silva, but the latter's dismissal triggered a collapse.

The hosts were eventually bowled out for 172 in the 42nd over. With the win, the Men in Blue reached four points in the Super Four stage, a tally only one other team - either Pakistan or Sri Lanka - can reach.

Here are India's player ratings from their Asia Cup 2023 clash against Sri Lanka.

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit scores fifty, bowlers shine for Team India

Ravindra Jadeja [left] picked up two wickets for India against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma: 9/10

Rohit made the most of the conditions before spin was introduced. He struck seven fours and two sixes to give India an excellent start in the powerplay and was rather unlucky to be dismissed by a delivery that kept low. The Indian skipper's bowling changes and general approach to the second innings were admirable.

Shubman Gill: 6/10

Gill made a slightly slow start to his innings, hitting two fours in his 25-ball 19. A beauty from Wellalage made the young opener the first Indian wicket to fall. He plucked a couple of good catches.

Virat Kohli: 2/10

Kohli was perhaps the only Indian player who couldn't make an impact at all against Sri Lanka. He made only three runs before being coaxed into an ill-advised shot against the spin by Wellalage.

KL Rahul: 8/10

Rahul spent almost an hour at the crease when spinners were operating from both ends and rotated strike superbly. Although he hit just two fours in his 39, which was India's second-highest score, he achieved a strike rate of 88.63. The wicket-keeper was at the center of things in the second innings, making smart DRS calls and impressing with his glovework.

Ishan Kishan: 6.5/10

Kishan couldn't play as fluently as he'd have liked, but he hung in there and made 33 important runs. He shelled a chance in the deep at a crucial juncture in the chase.

Hardik Pandya: 7.5/10

Pandya fell victim to the last ball of Wellalage's spell, and there wasn't much he could've done about the ball. The all-rounder bowled an impressive five overs, beating the bat several times while conceding just 14 runs. He sent back Maheesh Theekshana to take India a step closer to the win.

Ravindra Jadeja: 8/10

Jadeja's batting is becoming a concern for Team India, but his bowling is faring much better. The left-arm spinner provided two important breakthroughs, including the match-defining scalp of De Silva. He bowled a team-high 36 dots and challenged the batters throughout.

Axar Patel: 6/10

Axar had a game of two halves in Colombo. His 26 after coming in at No. 8 took India to a par total, but he undid all the good work with a woeful effort with the ball. The left-arm spinner's lines and lengths were all over the place, and even when he did land the ball at the right spot, he wasn't as effective as the other spinners. He leaked 29 runs in five overs - the worst economy rate of all the spinners who bowled in the match.

Kuldeep Yadav: 9.5/10

Kuldeep carried on from where he left off against Pakistan. The wrist-spinner's double-wicket burst in the middle overs broke the back of what seemed to be a rescue act from Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka. He then returned to castle the last two Sri Lankan batters and finish with four wickets.

Mohammed Siraj: 7.5/10

Siraj ran in and tested the Sri Lankan top order in the powerplay. He had Dimuth Karunaratne caught at slip and bowled two maidens in a useful display that helped his pace partner set the tone for the second innings.

Jasprit Bumrah: 9/10

What a bowler! Bumrah's two wickets in the powerplay were absolutely invaluable. He even brought out the famed slower ball to completely bamboozle Kusal Mendis. The fast bowler is well and truly back.

Poll : Did an Indian player deserve the Player of the Match award ahead of Dunith Wellalage? Yes No 0 votes