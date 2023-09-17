India Player Ratings from Asia Cup 2023 Final vs Sri Lanka as Mohammed Siraj bulldozes Lions' batting to take Men in Blue to the title

Team India made the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 final a no-contest as they hammered Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to clinch the title at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.

The Super Four meeting between the two sides was a fairly close affair, so Dasun Shanaka and Co. were expected to challenge the visitors in the summit clash. The game was completely one-sided, though, with India's fast bowlers making the most of friendly conditions to roll Sri Lanka over for just 50.

Here are India's player ratings from the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka.

Asia Cup 2023: Fast bowlers share the spoils as India butcher Sri Lanka

India's openers polished off the chase with ease

Rohit Sharma: 7/10

What a day for Rohit! Although he lost the toss, his bowlers gave him no reason to worry as he led India to the Asia Cup. He did not even need to bat!

Shubman Gill: 9/10

Gill must've had a good time in the slips, even though nothing came his way. He sauntered in and helped himself to 27 off 19 to see India over the line.

Virat Kohli: 6/10

Kohli took a catch at slip and wasn't needed with the bat. To nitpick slightly in such a comprehensive display, his needless overthrow reduces his rating slightly.

KL Rahul: 9/10

Barring a catch towards first slip that he could've gone for, Rahul had a fantastic day behind the stumps as he took three catches.

Ishan Kishan: 10/10

Kishan was handed two straightforward catches as well as a chance to open the batting. He hit three fours in his unbeaten 23.

Hardik Pandya: 10/10

Hardik wasn't to be outdone by the new-ball bowlers. He picked up three wickets while conceding just three runs, ensuring that the Sri Lankan tail didn't wag.

Ravindra Jadeja: 7/10

Jadeja took an excellent catch to dismiss Pathum Nissanka and wasn't needed in the other two departments.

Washington Sundar: 5/10

Flown into Sri Lanka as an emergency injury replacement, Sundar may not have been as fresh as he'd have liked. He didn't need to be, though, as it was a routine win for his side.

Kuldeep Yadav: 7/10

Kuldeep bowled one over and conceded one run. India didn't even need their highest wicket-taker of the competition to contribute in the final.

Mohammed Siraj: 10/10

Siraj, Siraj, Siraj! What a performance from the fast bowler! He recorded the second-best figures in ODI Asia Cup history in an astonishing display of swing, seam, control and accuracy.

Jasprit Bumrah: 7/10

Bumrah set the ball rolling with the first scalp of Kusal Perera. He beat the bat regularly, although he didn't get his radar right in his last two overs.

