India Player Ratings from World Cup 2023 clash vs Bangladesh as Kohli, Bumrah & Jadeja fire Men in Blue to 4/4

Team India made it four out of four in the 2023 World Cup as they beat Bangladesh by seven wickets at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

After Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat, fifties from openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das took the Tigers to 256/8 as five Indian bowlers got amongst the wickets. The Men in Blue made light work of the chase, with Virat Kohli's unbeaten century leading the way.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from Match 17 of the 2023 World Cup against Bangladesh.

World Cup 2023: India chase down 257 with ease

India turned in a decent bowling display after Bangladesh's openers put on a partnership

Rohit Sharma: 8/10

Rohit set the tone for India once again in the chase, finding the boundary at will with some delightful strokes. The skipper was gutted to have holed out on the fence before compiling his half-century, but it was a superb knock that put his team ahead in the second innings.

Shubman Gill: 7.5/10

Gill wasn't at his fluent best but still managed to put together a fifty. He played second fiddle to Rohit at the start of the innings before coming into his own with a couple of sumptuous shots later on. The opener also took two catches.

Virat Kohli: 10/10

Kohli was gifted two free-hits to get his knock underway. He kept things ticking from one end and ensured that India weren't under pressure at any point during the chase. The superstar batter also got rid of his three-figure hoodoo off the final ball of the chase.

KL Rahul: 10/10

Rahul was assured at the crease and gave Kohli good company until the winning runs were hit. His glovework was exceptional, especially during a superb diving take down the leg-side.

Shreyas Iyer: 3/10

Shreyas has looked rusty in the World Cup so far and couldn't make an impact against Bangladesh either. Coming in with India in a good position, the No. 4 batter scratched his way to 19 before holing out against the opposition's off-spinner.

Hardik Pandya: 5/10

Hardik suffered a blow to the ankle after bowling just three deliveries and took no further part in the match. India will hope that his injury doesn't keep him out for long.

Ravindra Jadeja: 9.5/10

Jadeja's spell turned the course of the match. In conditions that weren't too helpful, the left-arm spinner's accuracy and control brought about the fall of two wickets, including that of Bangladesh's highest run-scorer Litton Das. He finished as the team's most economical bowler and also turned in a splendid fielding display.

Kuldeep Yadav: 7/10

Like Jadeja, Kuldeep's ground fielding was commendable. He wasn't at his absolute best with the ball but still conceded only 47 runs in the 10 overs he bowled, while also producing the first breakthrough of the match.

Jasprit Bumrah: 8.5/10

Bumrah is having an all-time World Cup, with both his economy rate and his average hitting peak numbers. The fast bowler was close to unplayable against Bangladesh and finished with two wickets.

Mohammed Siraj: 6/10

Siraj's form might be a slight concern for India, with the fast bowler dishing out a few too many boundary balls lately. However, things always seem to happen while he's bowling, and he prised out two scalps against Bangladesh in Pune.

Shardul Thakur: 4.5/10

Thakur needed to assume increased responsibility with the ball following Hardik's injury. His consistency just wasn't there at the start of his spell, but he came into his own slightly as the innings wore on and managed to pick up one wicket. The fast bowler's economy rate of 6.55 was the team's highest among those with at least one completed over.

Poll : Who deserved the Player of the Match award against Bangladesh? Ravindra Jadeja Virat Kohli 6 votes