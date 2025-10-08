India playing 11 from Virat Kohli's first ODI in Australia - where are they now?

Team India star batter Virat Kohli is set to return to action during the upcoming ODI series against Australia. The Men in Blue are set to play three ODIs Down Under, beginning October 19.

Virat Kohli last played international cricket during the 2025 Champions Trophy final that India won. He displayed decent form, scoring 218 runs from five games at an average of 54.50 with a hundred and a fifty.

Kohli has an impressive record against Australia. He has notched up 2451 runs from 50 ODIs against them at an average of 54.46 with eight hundreds and 15 half-centuries. In Australia, Kohli has 1327 runs from 29 ODIs at an average of 51.03 with five tons and six fifties.

His first ODI in Australia came in 2012 during the Commonwealth Bank Series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). It was a rain-curtailed affair that Australia eventually won by 65 runs (via D/L method). They made 216/5 from 32 overs. Chasing 217, India were bowled out on 151.

As he is set to play Australia Down Under once again, let us take a look at India's playing 11 from Virat Kohli's first ODI in Australia and where they are now.

# Openers - Gautam Gambhir & Sachin Tendulkar

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir did not have a great outing in that game. He was dismissed for five runs off eight balls. Gambhir is currently serving as the head coach of the senior Indian men's national team. They won the 2025 Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup 2025 under his coaching.

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar opened alongside Gambhir. Sachin also did not perform well in that match. He managed just two runs off six balls. At present, Sachin Tendulkar is serving as the mentor of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

# Middle-Order - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, & MS Dhoni (C&WK)

Playing his first ODI in Australia, Virat Kohli top-scored in a low-scoring affair for the Men in Blue. He made 31 runs off 34 balls with three boundaries. While Virat Kohli retired from T20Is and Tests, he continues to represent the nation in the one-day format.

Batting at four, Rohit Sharma made a run-a-ball 21 with two boundaries in his knock. Rohit also retired from T20Is and Tests. Like Virat Kohli, he will also be seen playing ODI cricket for India.

Former India batter Suresh Raina scored four runs off nine balls. Raina retired from international, IPL, and domestic cricket in 2022. The left-hander is currently set to play for the Toronto Sixers in the Canada Super 60 2025.

MS Dhoni was India's captain and wicketkeeper in that match. Dhoni scored 29 runs off 38 balls. The former skipper retired from international cricket in 2022. However, he has been actively participating in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Dhoni was retained for ₹4 crore under the 'uncapped player' category ahead of the 2025 season. He is likely to return for the franchise in 2026 as well.

# All-rounders - Ravindra Jadeja & Ravichandran Ashwin

The iconic duo of spin-bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were also a part of Virat Kohli's debut ODI in Australia. Both Jadeja and Ashwin had a poor outing.

Jadeja returned figures of 0/41 from 2.4 overs and scored 19 runs off 25 balls with the bat. On the other hand, Ashwin returned figures of 0/48 from five overs. He scored five runs off three balls while batting.

Jadeja retired from T20Is but is a part of the Test and ODI set-up. Meanwhile, Ashwin retired from international cricket and the IPL. The veteran is set to feature for Sydney Thunder in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season.

# Bowlers - Rahul Sharma, Praveen Kumar, & Vinay Kumar

Leg-spinner Rahul Sharma was a part of the team as well. He bowled 6.2 overs and gave away 44 runs with the wicket of Matthew Wade. Rahul played just four ODIs. The former Indian cricketer is currently playing in the National Cricket League in the USA.

Former India pacers Praveen Kumar and Vinay Kumar were the two quicks in the team. Praveen bowled a decent spell, returning figures of 0/35 from seven overs. Vinay Kumar had a memorable outing despite India's defeat. He returned figures of 3/21 from seven overs, accounting for the wickets of David Warner, Ricky Ponting, and Michael Hussey.

Praveen Kumar is currently serving as the chief selector of the Uttar Pradesh senior men's team. Vinay Kumar is serving as the assistant bowling coach of MI Emirates in ILT20. He is also a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) scouting team in the IPL.

