India Predicted Playing 11 vs Pakistan for Super Fours Match 3 of Asia Cup 2023

Team India will embark on their second meeting against Pakistan of the Asia Cup 2023 in the Super Four stage on Sunday, September 10.

The Men in Blue were without Jasprit Bumrah in their second group-stage game against Nepal, and the fast bowler has returned to the squad. KL Rahul, who was ruled out of the first two matches with a niggle, has also joined the lineup and is in contention to feature against Pakistan.

India's squad for the Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul (wk).

Here is India's predicted playing XI for their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against Pakistan.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c) and Shubman Gill

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was the Player of the Match against Nepal

India's opening combination came through the chase unscathed against Nepal, but things will be totally different against Pakistan's pace trio. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will be well aware of the same, with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah having them on strings in the previous meeting.

Middle order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul (wk)

Virat Kohli needs to do better against Pakistan this time

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer weren't needed with the bat against Nepal, and their outing against Pakistan has been their only showing in that department so far in the Asia Cup 2023. The duo, who couldn't contribute a week ago, will have pressure on their shoulders in Colombo.

Ishan Kishan has four half-centuries in his last four ODI innings, with the last one being a stellar knock in the middle order against the Men in Green. However, with Rahul having joined the squad, the southpaw might have to make way for the incumbent.

India will want to test out the fitness of their star keeper-batter, and they might run out of games to do so ahead of the World Cup if they don't try him out against Pakistan on Sunday. However, Kishan also stands a chance of retaining his place ahead of Rahul.

There's the slight chance that India opt to field both Kishan and Rahul, with Shreyas sitting out. That, though, is rather unlikely, since India's No. 4 needs some gametime under his belt after a long spell on the sidelines.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur

Hardik Pandya was India's top-scorer in the group-stage game against Pakistan

India don't need to make any changes in the all-rounder's department. While Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja have made important contributions so far in the Asia Cup, Shardul Thakur offers wicket-taking prowess and batting ability at No. 8.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav went wicketless against Nepal

Jasprit Bumrah has returned, and he will replace either Mohammed Shami or Shardul Thakur in the playing XI. The former is more likely to be on the chopping block due to the aforementioned factors.

Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj, who had contrasting outings against Nepal, will continue to be part of the bowling lineup against Pakistan.

Poll : Who should play against Pakistan? Ishan Kishan KL Rahul 0 votes