India Predicted Playing 11 vs Sri Lanka for Asia Cup 2023 Final

Team India will look to extend their record as the most successful team in Asia Cup history when they play against Sri Lanka in the final of the 2023 edition on Sunday, September 17 in Colombo.

The Men in Blue were the first team to seal their spot in the final by virtue of wins in their Super Four clashes against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The hosts joined the summit clash with a thrilling win over the Men in Green and have the chance to match India's Asia Cup trophy cabinet.

India's squad has undergone one change since their last Super Four game against Bangladesh, with Axar Patel being ruled out of the final with a quadriceps injury. Washington Sundar has been flown in as a replacement.

India's squad for the Asia Cup 2023 Final: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul (wk).

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the Asia Cup 2023 Final against Sri Lanka.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c) and Shubman Gill

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma will want an Asia Cup trophy in his cabinet

There will be no changes to India's openers, who suffered contrasting fates against Bangladesh. While Rohit Sharma bagged a two-ball duck that halted an excellent run of form, Shubman Gill essayed a masterful century in difficult conditions.

The duo put on an impressive partnership in the previous fixture against Sri Lanka and will have the same objective in mind.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), and Ishan Kishan

Virat Kohli's return to the XI will be carefully watched

Virat Kohli will return to India's playing XI after missing out on the Bangladesh clash. The No. 3 batter has failed in two of his three innings in the Asia Cup 2023 and will want to finish the competition on a high.

KL Rahul has slotted in seamlessly ever since returning from a long-term thigh injury, having been impressive with both bat and gloves. The reliable middle-order batter will need to be at his best in the final, with Dunith Wellalage and Co. posing a potent threat.

India might be tempted to play Tilak Varma to give themselves an additional spinning option at the expense of Ishan Kishan, with the latter flattering to deceive in the middle overs in the last two games. However, they're unlikely to make such a bold call for the summit clash, especially since Kishan has been in excellent form for the most part.

Shreyas Iyer has missed India's last few games with a back spasm, and although he seems to be training very hard, he won't be rushed in. Although India could use his services in the middle order, they're likely to stick with the names who have gotten them this far in the tournament.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar

Hardik Pandya was rested for India's final Super Four game against Bangladesh

Hardik Pandya is another player who will return against Sri Lanka, having been rested for the Bangladesh contest.

Ravindra Jadeja, whose batting form has come under the scanner, will need to find his bearings in that department.

India have the option of playing Shardul Thakur, who has been in the thick of things during the Asia Cup 2023, instead of Axar. But with the pitch in Colombo assisting spin and bound to get slower, it might be in the side's best interest to immediately include Sundar.

Whle this is a tricky call given Sundar's obvious lack of practice, it's one that might have to be made.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav will return to India's playing XI for the summit clash

Jasprit Bumrah is yet to complete his 10-over quota since making his ODI comeback, and that might be high on his agenda following a welcome breather towards the end of the Super Four stage. Sri Lanka's batters won't be too keen on facing the dangerous fast bowler.

Mohammed Shami bowled an impressive spell against the Tigers, but he will probably make way for the incumbent, Mohammed Siraj. Siraj is one of India's most important ODI bowlers and won't lose his place in the side easily.

Kuldeep Yadav has been arguably the bowler of the Asia Cup so far, with nine scalps in his last two matches. He bamboozled the Lankan batters in the Super Four stage and could do the same on Sunday.

