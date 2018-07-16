India's predicted XI for World Cup 2019

The World Cup 2019 will take place in England in 2019 from May 30 to July 15.

The Indian cricket team have begun their preparation for the tournament. Taking on England in the ODI series in England, they will get used to the conditions there and look for an ideal playing XI for the tournament next year.

A lot of players have come to the fore over the past few years and picking just eleven would be a hard task for the team management.

However, there are a few standout players who should make it into the team given their performances over the years.

Let’s take a look at the probable playing XI for India at the World Cup

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

The pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are perfect right at the top of the innings for India. They have played together for years now and have formed a great partnership.

They have given India the perfect start to the innings on a number of occasions and have taken the game away from the opposition with their batting.

On their day, both of them can take on any bowler in the world and rip them apart by smashing them all around the park.

Unless either of them suffer from an injury, it is highly unlikely that India would change this top order combination. They have played together at the top in previous ICC tournaments as well and have proven their mettle.

While Rohit has played 182 ODIs for India so far, Dhawan has played 105. Both of them have an average of slightly above 45 and have scored numerous centuries and half-centuries.

There might be an argument to allow KL Rahul at the top of the order and drop Rohit Sharma to no. 4, however, the Sharma-Dhawan duo has been tried and tested for a long time and India shouldn’t take any risks regarding this.

