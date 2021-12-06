India regain top spot in ICC Test Rankings following series win against New Zealand

India dethroned New Zealand to go top of the ICC Test Rankings after thrashing them in the second Test in Mumbai to clinch the two-match series 1-0. With the victory, India have now recorded their 14th straight Test series win on home soil.

The Men in Blue rose five points and now have 124 rating points on the ranking table. The Black Caps, on the other hand, lost the same number of points to go second on the table with 121 rating points.

The victory also gave India 12 World Test Championship (WTC) points, leaving them in the No.3 spot.

You can have a look at the ICC Test Rankings below:

Australia and England sit in third and fourth position respectively. The gap between the arch-rivals is just a solitary rating point. However, both sides will have a chance to improve their rankings as they lock horns in the upcoming five-match Ashes series.

Pakistan are on the verge of boosting their 92 rating points as they have already won the first of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The second ongoing Test is likely to end in a draw because of continuous downpours.

South Africa, sitting in sixth position, will host India for an all-format series later this month. As far as Sri Lanka is concerned, they recently whitewashed West Indies 2-0 at home.

Zimbabwe are placed at the foot of the table.

Virat Kohli becomes first player to win 50 international games in each format

Indian skipper Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap

Indian skipper Virat Kohli achieved yet another milestone in international cricket on Monday.

As the hosts registered a mammoth 372-run win over New Zealand in the second Test in Mumbai, Kohli became the first player to be a part of at least 50 wins in each format of the game.

"Congratulations @imVkohli. The first player with 50 international wins in each format of the game," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted following India's series win over the Kiwis.

While Kohli didn't have his best of games with the bat, he will be proud of how his team performed against the WTC champions.

India's next assignment will be a tough one as they tour South Africa for a three-match Test and ODI series.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar