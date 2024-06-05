India's 3 best T20 bowling performances vs Ireland ft. Zaheer Khan

Team India will begin their campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 with a match against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 5. This will be first match for both sides in Group A, which also includes Pakistan, Canada and co-hosts the United States.

The Men in Blue and the Irish side have met seven times in the T20I format so far, with India winning all seven matches. If we talk about the Men's T20 World Cup, the two sides have only clashed once, which was back in 2009 in Nottingham. India registered a thumping eight-wicket win in that match.

While India and Ireland have met only seven times in the T20I format so far, there have been some memorable performances by players from the Men in Blue in these contests. Ahead of the T20 World Cup clash between the two sides, we look back at three of India's highly impressive bowling performances against Ireland.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal (3-21) in Dublin, June 2018

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed 3-21 in his four overs in Dublin in the second T20I of the two-match series against Ireland in June 2018. The Men in Blue crushed the Irish side by 143 runs in this contest.

Ireland were set to chase 214 to win the contest, but folded up for 70 in 12.3 overs as Chahal got the scalps of Andy Balbirnie, Simi Singh and Stuart Thompson. Balbirnie was bowled for nine by a full delivery on leg that turned away and crashed into the middle stump. The batter paid the price for playing down the wrong line.

Simi Singh was trapped lbw for a duck as he attempted a premeditated sweep, but missed the ball and was caught in front of the stumps by a leg break. Thompson was bowled for 13. He stepped down the track and tried to drive the ball, but was beaten in flight and ended up losing his leg stump as the ball spun back sharply.

Apart from Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav also starred with three wickets, while Umesh Yadav claimed a couple of scalps. Earlier, KL Rahul starred with the bat, hammering 70 off 36, while Suresh Raina contributed 69 off 45.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav (4-21) in Dublin, June 2018

Kuldeep Yadav has an excellent T20I record. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep claimed 4-21 against Ireland in Dublin in the first T20I of the two-match series. Kuldeep's exploits with the ball helped the Men in Blue register a comprehensive 76-run win over the hosts.

Ireland were set to chase 209 for victory in the match and were held to 132-9 as Kuldeep dismissed Simi Singh, James Shannon, Thompson, and keeper-batter Stuart Poynter.

Simi Singh (7) chipped a tossed-up googly off the leading edge to short cover. Shannon played a blazing knock of 60, which came off only 35 balls. His fine knock ended when he was trapped lbw by a skidder from Kuldeep. The batter attempted an ill-advised paddle-sweep and was trapped in front of the stumps.

Thompson (12) was Kuldeep's third wicket. He holed out to long-on, trying to go after an inviting full delivery on middle stump. Poynter (7) was then bamboozled by a wrong'un from Kuldeep. The googly pitched on middle and leg and hit off, with the Ireland batter failing to pick the variation.

Earlier, India put up 208-5 on the board after being asked to bat by Ireland. Rohit Sharma top-scored with 97 off 61, while Shikhar Dhawan smashed 74 off 45. The opening partnership for India was worth 160 in 16 overs.

#1 Zaheer Khan (4-19) in Nottingham, June 2009

Zaheer Khan celebrates a wicket with teammates during the 2009 T20 World Cup match against Ireland. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Former India left-arm seamer Zaheer Khan shone with brilliant figures of 4-19 against Ireland in the 2009 T20 World Cup match in Nottingham. Thanks to Zaheer's excellent bowling performance, the Men in Blue registered an eight-wicket win in the one-sided contest.

The Men in Blue bowled first after winning the toss and held Ireland to 112-8 in the 18 overs per side match. Zaheer bowled three overs in the game and got the scalps of Jeremy Bray, William Porterfield, Andre Botha, and Andrew White.

The Indian left-arm pacer cleaned up Bray for a duck with a full, near-yorker length ball, with the Irish opener playing all around the delivery. Skipper Porterfield (5) then edged a back of length delivery to first slip, attempting a slash over point.

Botha (8) became Zaheer's third victim of the match. He went after a length delivery outside off and also nicked one to first slip. Zaheer also had White (29) caught behind with a short of length delivery that bounced a little extra, resulting in a nick as the batter attempted a cut.

Chasing 113 in 18 overs, Team India got over the line in 15.3 overs. Rohit returned unbeaten on 52 off 45, hitting four fours and a six, while Gautam Gambhir contributed 37 off 31.

