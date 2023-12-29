India's 3 heaviest defeats in a Boxing Day Test ft. South Africa in 2023

India lost the first of two Test matches in the ongoing Tour of South Africa. The Boxing Day Test between the Men in Blue and the Proteas took place at SuperSport Park in Centurion, a popular venue for Boxing Day Test matches.

This was the 18th Boxing Day Test match that India have played. The Rohit Sharma-led side have a poor record in these matches, with four wins, three draws, and 11 defeats to their name.

In fact, they were winless in their first 10 Boxing Day Test matches until they finally registered a win against South Africa in Durban in 2009. Their recent form in Test matches starting on December 26 has been good, winning against Australia in 2018 and 2020 and against the Proteas in 2021.

On that note, let's look at India's three heaviest defeats in Boxing Day Tests:

#3 337-run loss to Australia - Melbourne in 2007

India were going through a huge transition phase in 2007 after being knocked out in the ODI World Cup and winning the inaugural T20 World Cup that year. At the end of the year, they toured Australia and lost the four-match Test series 2-1.

The first Test match was the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne. Matthew Hayden, who was in the form of his life at the time, scored 124 and 47 in the first and second innings, respectively.

The Kangaroos scored 343 in the first innings, thanks to a 135-run partnership between Hayden and Phil Jaques. Anil Kumble's fifer and Zaheer Khan's four-wicket haul were the two shining lights in a rather dull bowling performance by the visitors.

India struggled in their batting innings and were bundled up for just 196, despite Sachin Tendulkar's half century. Both Brett Lee and Stuart Clark picked up four wickets each. In response, Australia piled on another 351 runs before declaring. Seven of the top eight batters scored more than 30 runs in the innings.

India were always going to find it hard to chase down 499 runs. Although VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly showed some fight, the Men in Blue were all out for 161, resulting in a massive 337-run victory for the Ricky Ponting-led outfit.

#2 10-wicket loss to South Africa - Durban in 2013

India went into the Boxing Day Test match in Durban in 2013 with a glorious chance of not only winning the game but also registering a famous Test series victory in South Africa, as the first Test ended in a stalemate. However, their hopes were soon crushed.

India scored 334 runs in the first innings after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Murali Vijay, who missed out on a century by three runs, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane all scored half centuries. Dale Steyn was the pick of the bowlers, picking up six wickets for the concession of 100 runs in 30 overs.

South Africa scored runs for fun in their first batting innings and ended up establishing a healthy lead of 166 runs. Jacques Kallis scored a classy century, while both Alviro Petersen and AB de Villiers scored half centuries. In fact, even Steyn scored 44 runs, as the Proteas scored 500 in total.

India's batting looked lackluster in the second innings. Despite Rahane's 96, they only mustered up 223 runs, with Steyn again picking up three wickets, including Pujara and Virat Kohli. South Africa just needed 58 runs to win the match, and they did it without losing a wicket, inflicting a heavy defeat on India in the process.

#1 Innings and 32-run loss to South Africa - Centurion in 2023

The biggest defeat India have suffered in Boxing Day Test matches came in the recent match against South Africa in Centurion.

The visitors had a good chance of finally winning a Test series in South African conditions. This was due to how both teams have fared in Test cricket recently and how the Men in Blue had performed well in the limited overs leg of the series.

However, Rohit Sharma's side looked lost while batting, and their bowling performance was toothless for the most part. India were all out for 245 in the first innings, even though KL Rahul scored a brilliant century. Kagiso Rabada picked up a five-wicket haul, dismissing Rohit, Shubman Gill, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravinchandran Ashwin.

Dean Elgar, who is playing his final Test series, top scored with 185 in his side's first innings, which ensured that the Proteas took a significant lead at the midway stage of the match. Debutant David Bedingham, and Marco Jansen, who is a much-improved batter now, both scored half centuries to take South Africa to 408.

India were trailing by 163 runs when Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal went out to bat in the second innings. Unfortunately, the batting unit capitulated once again. Only two batters managed to score in double figures. The Men in Blue were all out for just 131 runs, more than half of which were scored by Kohli. South Africa won the match by a whopping margin of an innings and 32 runs.

