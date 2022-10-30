India's 3 highest run-scorers against South Africa in T20Is

Having already beaten Pakistan and the Netherlands, Rohit Sharma's India will want to continue their superb start to the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 30, when they take on arguably the strongest opponent in their group - South Africa.

The Proteas' first match against Zimbabwe could not be completed due to rain, with Temba Bavuma and Co. being on the cusp of victory. But they showed their quality against Bangladesh, posting 205-5 batting first before shooting down the Tigers for just 101 in 16.3 overs. Pacer Anrich Nortje took four wickets and wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi three in a scary bowling display.

They will be even more daunting at Perth's Optus Stadium, where Zimbabwe recently beat Pakistan by using the steep bounce and long square boundaries. India don't have Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa have to sort out the problems created by skipper Bavuma's miserable form at the top of the order.

Most of India's top-order batters got runs under their belt in the last match and their trump card, Virat Kohli, has blazed every gun in his pocket so far. Everything points to a decisive contest between India's batters and South Africa's bowlers.

Below, we'll look at India's three highest run-scorers against South Africa in T20Is, which includes two current ones who will hope to recreate the magic on Sunday.

#1 Rohit Sharma

With 405 runs in 16 matches, Rohit is India's highest run-scorer against South Africa in the shortest format. He has a special connection with South Africa. His first match against them was in Durban during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

He scored his first international half-century - an unbeaten 50 (40) - from No. 5 to announce himself on the biggest stage as someone who could take on express pace and play the pull shot like no other in Indian cricket.

The love affair went to the next level in 2015 when he scored his first T20I hundred against South Africa in Dharamshala. Although he hasn't scored a fifty against them since that knock, Rohit is 66 runs ahead of the second-highest run-scorer.

Overall, he has two fifties against the Proteas. The 35-year-old has blown hot and cold with his form and would want to change that with a strong showing today.

#2 Suresh Raina

He might not have played for India for four years but not many have beaten Suresh Raina's record against South Africa. The stylish left-hander scored his and India's first T20I hundred (101 off 60) against the Proteas at Gros Islet in 2010.

Raina first played against the South Africans in 2006, scoring just three off four balls while batting at No. 6. The Chennai Super Kings legend rarely disappointed against South Africa, scoring 339 runs in 12 games at an average of 33.90.

He scored no fifties against them but his strike rate of 148.03 was his best against any opponent (a minimum of four games). His association with South Africa ended fittingly - with a match-winning 43 (27) in Cape Town in 2018.

#3 Virat Kohli

Now the man in form. Kohli has 306 runs against South Africa in 12 games at an average of 38.25 and a strike rate of 135.39 - putting him third on the list.

The former captain has alternated between single-digit scores and important 40-plus knocks against the team. His highest score against them is 72 which he scored twice - off 44 balls in Mirpur in 2014 and off 52 balls in Mohali in 2019.

His last match against them, in Guwahati in the recent bilateral home series, was brilliant as the right-handed batter scored an aggressive 49 (28) to contribute to a win.

Kohli's ODI stats against South Africa are unbelievably brilliant and he has much better numbers against other teams in T20Is. But the Proteas aren't his bogey-team either. If he can eke out his purple patch on Sunday, Kohli will set that record straight as well as put an indelible stamp on this edition of the tournament.

