India's 3 highest wicket-takers in ODIs in 2023 ft. Mohammed Siraj

Although 2023 will be remembered by Indian cricket fans for the disappointing loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup final, the Men in Blue had a good run in the format this year.

India seemed destined to pick up their third World Cup title, and second on home soil, before Pat Cummins' men spoiled their party. However, the performances in the build-up to the final were spectacular, as many individuals cemented their status as all-time Indian greats.

India's bowlers did extremely well this year, guiding the team to new heights in bilateral series and the World Cup.

In this listicle, we bring to you India's three highest wicket-takers in ODIs in 2023:

#3. Mohammed Shami (43 wickets)

Mohammed Shami appealing for a wicket in the final of the World Cup.

Mohammed Shami, with 43 wickets to his name, comes third on this list. He played in just 19 ODIs this year and took the aforementioned wickets at an average of 16.64.

Shami was also very economical, giving away just 5.32 runs per over. He was India's hero in the World Cup, being introduced to the team after missing out on the first four matches. Shami ended the World Cup as its leading wicket-taker, taking 24 in just seven matches.

Although he is predominantly seen as a red-ball bowler, Shami can make an impact with the white-ball as well. His accurate lengths as well as movement off the seam make him a dangerous proposition to face.

#2. Mohammed Siraj (44 wickets)

Mohammed Siraj comes second on this list with 44 wickets to his name. The right-arm pacer, who boasts express pace and can get the ball to swing both ways, has become one of the first names in Rohit Sharma's XI.

The 29-year-old adds value in all three formats of the game and can provide breakthroughs in all phases. Siraj picked up his 44 wickets in 25 matches at an average of 20.68 and an economy of 5.28.

Siraj has an excellent work ethic and is trusted by his colleagues to deliver for them whenever needed. He has an excellent record for Hyderabad in domestic cricket as well.

#1. Kuldeep Yadav (49 wickets)

Kuldeep Yadav gesturing on the field.

With 49 wickets in 30 matches, Kuldeep Yadav was India's highest wicket taker in ODIs in 2023. The left-arm unorthodox spinner has improved his game by leaps and bounds and has had a very economical year in the format.

Yadav picked up his 49 wickets at an average of just over 20 and a measly economy of just 4.61. The Uttar Pradesh spinner is known for outfoxing batters with the variety that he offers.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App