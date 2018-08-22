India's 5 biggest Test wins outside Asia

It took a mere 17 balls for India to wrap the third Test at Trent Bridge by a whopping margin of 203 runs to make it 2-1 in the five-match Test series which still keeps them alive, heading into the fourth Test at the Ageas Bowl next week.

The victory stands at the fifth position for the greatest wins for India in Test match cricket outside the subcontinent and their second largest victory in England.

Here's a look at India's five largest wins in Test matches outside Asia:

203 runs- India vs England, Trent Bridge 2018

Kohli's century helped India

The latest victory comes fifth on the list. After being humbled at Lord's, India came to Nottingham looking to turn their fortunes and stay alive in the series. They were helped at the toss by Joe Root, who won the toss and opted to bowl.

Led by fifties from Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, the visitors posted a healthy 329 in their first innings and then Hardik Pandya ran through the England batting order taking a five-wicket haul to give his side a lead of 168 runs.

In the second innings, Kohli once again was in his elements, making his 23rd Test hundred and chasing an improbable 521 runs, the hosts were bowled out for 317 to give India a 203-run win.

222 runs- India ve Australia, Melbourne 1977

A 12-wicket haul by Chandrasekhar helped India beat Australia at Melbourne

Like the case was at Nottingham, the Indian cricket team found themselves at a similar position on their 1977 tour to Australia.

0-2 down in the five-match series, India went into the MCG game, hoping to bounce back and after winning the toss, they were bowled out for 256. The bowlers, however, got them back in the end courtesy a six-wicket haul from Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, who ensured that India got a 43-run lead.

India put in a better performance with the bat in the second innings, led by a hundred from Sunil Gavaskar and set to chase 387 for a win. The Australians again crumbled to the magic of Chandrasekhar, getting knocked out for 164 to give the visitors a 222-run win.

