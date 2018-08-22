Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India's 5 biggest Test wins outside Asia

Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
434   //    22 Aug 2018, 18:06 IST

It took a mere 17 balls for India to wrap the third Test at Trent Bridge by a whopping margin of 203 runs to make it 2-1 in the five-match Test series which still keeps them alive, heading into the fourth Test at the Ageas Bowl next week.

The victory stands at the fifth position for the greatest wins for India in Test match cricket outside the subcontinent and their second largest victory in England.

Here's a look at India's five largest wins in Test matches outside Asia:

203 runs- India vs England, Trent Bridge 2018

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three
Kohli's century helped India

The latest victory comes fifth on the list. After being humbled at Lord's, India came to Nottingham looking to turn their fortunes and stay alive in the series. They were helped at the toss by Joe Root, who won the toss and opted to bowl.

Led by fifties from Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, the visitors posted a healthy 329 in their first innings and then Hardik Pandya ran through the England batting order taking a five-wicket haul to give his side a lead of 168 runs.

In the second innings, Kohli once again was in his elements, making his 23rd Test hundred and chasing an improbable 521 runs, the hosts were bowled out for 317 to give India a 203-run win.

222 runs- India ve Australia, Melbourne 1977


Image result for Bhagwat Chandrashekhar
A 12-wicket haul by Chandrasekhar helped India beat Australia at Melbourne

Like the case was at Nottingham, the Indian cricket team found themselves at a similar position on their 1977 tour to Australia.

0-2 down in the five-match series, India went into the MCG game, hoping to bounce back and after winning the toss, they were bowled out for 256. The bowlers, however, got them back in the end courtesy a six-wicket haul from Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, who ensured that India got a 43-run lead.

India put in a better performance with the bat in the second innings, led by a hundred from Sunil Gavaskar and set to chase 387 for a win. The Australians again crumbled to the magic of Chandrasekhar, getting knocked out for 164 to give the visitors a 222-run win.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Dilip Vengsarkar
Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Massive Rafael Nadal fan. Occasional writer. blog: dravidkeeda.wordpress.com
5 of India's greatest Test wins under Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test : Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
Top 3 overseas Test wins for Team India in the last ten...
RELATED STORY
Team India's Test wins in England
RELATED STORY
Lord's Test: Ignominy Blown Out Of Proportions
RELATED STORY
4 times when India came from behind to win a Test series
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who could soon be India's biggest superstars
RELATED STORY
Stats: Virat Kohli overtakes Ganguly for most Test runs...
RELATED STORY
4 changes India should make for the third Test 
RELATED STORY
12 Players who got off the mark with a six in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us