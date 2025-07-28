India's 5 greatest escapes in Test cricket ft. ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

The Indian batters produced a herculean effort to salvage a draw against England in the fourth Test at Manchester on Sunday (July 27). As a result, the series is still alive, and there is a lot to play for in the fifth and final Test at The Oval from July 31.Historically, the Indian team has consistently demonstrated determination and hunger to prevail over the opposition in crucial moments. Many of those games are still vividly remembered by the fans due to the players' fighting instinct.On that note, let's take a look at the finest escapes by the Indian team after they were pushed against the walls in the longest format.#5 India vs England, Manchester, 1990India faced England in the second Test match of the 1990 series at Manchester. Choosing to bat first, England scored 519 runs, with three of their batsmen hitting centuries.In response, India performed well, scoring 432 with captain Mohammad Azharuddin making 179. Then, the home team declared at 320/4 and set a 408-run target for India.The visitors were under intense pressure, as they were stuttering at 183/6. However, a 17-year-old Sachin Tendulkar showed nerves of steel in his first series in England. He scored 119* and formed an unbeaten partnership with Manoj Prabhakar (67*) to help the team end on 343/6 and prevent the loss.#4 India vs England, The Oval, 1979Sunil Gavaskar orchestrated one of India's most remarkable escapes in the longest format during the Oval Test against England in 1979. England scored 305 runs on the first innings, with Graham Gooch (79) being the top scorer.The Indian team was bundled out for 202, propelled mainly by Gundappa Viswanath (62). England maintained their momentum by declaring on 334/8 and setting up a 438-run chase for India.Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan (80) built a formidable 213-run stand, as India bounced back strongly. Then, Dilip Vengsarkar (52) also played well, guiding the team in the right direction. However, his wicket opened the floodgates for the English side, as they secured consistent breakthroughs.Sunil Gavaskar went on to play a terrific knock of 221 before Ian Botham got the better of him. The Indian batters fell like ninepins and needed to survive a few more overs. In the end, the tourists finished at 429/8 when the match ended in a draw.#3 India vs England, Lord's, 2007The opening Test of the 2007 series between India and England at Lord's was a thriller. Opting to bat first, England posted 298 on the board, with Andrew Strauss (96) as their top batter.In response, India managed to score only 201, with Wasim Jaffer (58) as their most significant contributor. The home side was then all out for 282, and India needed 380 runs to win the game.India were off to a mediocre start, losing three wickets inside the 100-run mark. Coming in at No. 7, skipper MS Dhoni proved his ability to play under pressure and keep the team alive in the contest. However, he could not find strong support from the other end.At the stroke of Tea on Day 5, India were at 282/9, and were completely dominated by England.However, they were fortunate because poor light and rain showers led to the final session of Day 5 being called off, and the game ended in a draw. Dhoni (76*) and S. Sreesanth (4*) remained unbeaten for the visitors.#2 India vs Australia, Sydney, 2021One of the most widely watched series between India and Australia took place in the 2020-21 season. Leveling the series 1-1, India rode in confidence ahead of the third fixture in Sydney.Batting first, Australia scored 338 runs, with Steve Smith (131) emerging as their key performer. Then, Shubman Gill (50) and Cheteshwar Pujara (50) scored half-centuries to lead India to 244.The Australian side made good use of the substantial lead to declare at 312/6, as India needed 407 runs to win the match. The Indian team started strongly and then maintained a good balance of caution and aggression in a partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara (77) and Rishabh Pant (97).Then, the pair of Hanuma Vihari (23* off 161) and Ravichandran Ashwin (39* off 128) stitched a match-saving, unbeaten 62-run stand off 259 balls to save the game for India.#1 India vs England, Manchester, 2025The Manchester Test between India and England in 2025 will be remembered for the former's fightback after being entirely out of the game.Sai Sudharsan (61) top-scored for the Indian team as they posted a 358-run total. In response, England completely dominated the Indian bowling attack, scoring 669, with Joe Root (150) and Ben Stokes (141) hitting centuries.India faced a shocking start, losing two wickets in the first over. Not many would have expected India to recover from 0/2. However, the game brought a surprise for the fans, as Shubman Gill (103) and KL Rahul (90) played excellent knocks to keep India competitive.Then, Ravindra Jadeja (107*) and Washington Sundar (101*) were sensational to soak up the final day pressure and help India to go past England's 311-run lead easily. In the end, India finished on 425/4 and both teams shook their hands for a draw.It is worth noting that India lacked proper batters to come to the crease, as Rishabh Pant had sustained a toe injury and his participation was uncertain. A wicket of Sundar or Jadeja could have triggered a major collapse for the Gill-led side.England now lead the series 2-1, and the Indian team will look to level the series following a confidence-boosting draw.