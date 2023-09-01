India's 5 highest active run-scorers vs Pakistan in ODIs ft. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Yet another high-profile India vs Pakistan clash will grace screens all over the world on Saturday, September 2, with Rohit Sharma and Co. all set to commence their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against their arch-rivals.

India and Pakistan have the potential to meet as many as three times in the Asia Cup, with the Super Four and the final on the horizon following their group-stage clash.

Sachin Tendulkar is expectedly India's leading run-getter against Pakistan in ODIs, amassing 2,526 runs at an average of 40.09 over the course of 69 matches. The Master Blaster is followed by big names like Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Sourav Ganguly.

With bilateral cricket between the two nations off the cricketing calendar for well over a decade now, the Men in Blue don't have many active players who have faced off against their neighbors on a regular basis. In fact, even the man who's #1 on this list has played only 16 ODIs against Pakistan.

Here are India's five highest active run-scorers against Pakistan in ODIs.

#5 Ravindra Jadeja

Pakistan v India - DP World Asia Cup

Ravindra Jadeja is a key cog in India's ODI setup and has been for some time now. Despite that, he has played only nine matches against Pakistan in the 50-over format.

Jadeja has tallied 116 runs in these matches at an average of 23.2 and a strike rate of 76.82, with a highest score of 52* in the 2013-14 Asia Cup. Interestingly, the left-handed batter was dismissed by Saeed Ajmal in each of his first three clashes against Pakistan.

The Saurashtra-born cricketer will have enough opportunities to add to these numbers during the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, apart from the 2023 ICC World Cup.

#4 Hardik Pandya

Pakistan v India - DP World Asia Cup

Hardik Pandya is known to step up his game whenever he plays against Pakistan, who have borne the brunt of his big-hitting on quite a few occasions now.

In ODIs, Pandya has taken on the Men in Green just four times. Although he has batted only thrice in these matches, the ace all-rounder has managed to put together 122 runs at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 179.41. The standout performance so far has undoubtedly been the all-rounder's blistering 76 in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

An integral cog of the Indian middle order, Pandya will have the chance to creep up the list of his side's leading run-scorers against Pakistan during the Asia Cup.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final

Shikhar Dhawan may not be part of the Indian ODI setup anymore, but few can doubt his credentials at the top of the order in the 50-over format.

Known for his stellar performances in ICC tournaments, Dhawan enjoys an excellent record against Pakistan. In seven ODIs, the southpaw has amassed a whopping 380 runs at an average of 54.28 and a strike rate of 102.42. He has also crossed the 40-run mark five times.

Dhawan missed India's 2019 World Cup clash against Pakistan with injury, but his last innings against them in the format was a breathtaking 114 in the 2018 Asia Cup. He may never lock horns with one of his favorite oppositions again, having been dropped from the national side in all formats.

#2 Virat Kohli

India v Pakistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

It's no surprise that Virat Kohli features on this list. The proud owner of a number of iconic knocks against Pakistan in the white-ball formats, the superstar batter will look towards the Asia Cup to come up with more memorable displays.

Kohli has recorded 536 runs at an average of 48.72 and a strike rate of 96.22 in 13 ODIs against Pakistan, with two fifties and as many centuries to his name. His highest score in the format, a scintillating 183 in Mirpur, came against them back in 2012.

Kohli's last ODI outing against Pakistan was in the 2019 World Cup when he smashed 77 off 65 balls in Old Trafford. He has been in a rich vein of form against the Men in Green of late, although his numbers against the opposition's left-arm pacers don't make for pretty reading.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Pakistan v India - DP World Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma has been around for close to two decades now. He played his first ODI against Pakistan back in November 2007, when he scored 52 off 61 balls. Since then, the classy right-hander has turned out for India on 16 occasions against their arch-rivals.

Rohit has registered 720 runs at an average of 51.42 and a strike rate of 88.77, with six fifties and two centuries under his belt. He notably smashed a match-winning century against Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup and also hammered another ton in their 2018 Asia Cup meeting.

India will need their skipper to lead from the front during their upcoming high-profile assignments.

You can catch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match on Disney+ Hotstar, where it is being live streamed for free on mobile!

Poll : Which player has enjoyed a better ODI career against Pakistan? Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli 0 votes