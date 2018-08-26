India's 5 highest run scorers of all time in Test Cricket

The Master Blaster and The Wall.

It might not have the allure of the One Day format or the glamour of T-20 cricket, but no other format can match the sheer class and charm of Test Cricket. To this day it remains as the greatest format of the game. A stage upon which the true abilities of a cricketer is judged.

India has a long history of playing Test cricket. They debuted in this format back in 1932 led by CK Nayudu and have not looked back since then.

Over the years, India have produced some of the greatest batsmen to ever play the game of cricket. Let's take a look at the five highest run scorers for India in Tests.

#5. Virender Sehwag

Sehwag was one of a kind.

Matches: 104, Innings: 180, Runs: 8586.

The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' didn't know the meaning of the word 'fear' and that's what made him so special. Viru was a player who was years ahead of his time. He glimpse of what the future of cricket would look like. He was a T-20 specialist before the twenty over format had even been created.

While his swashbuckling style does not look suited to the Test format, it actually translated pretty well into the longest format of the game. Playing in 104 Tests, he amassed 8586 runs and even scored two triple centuries. To this day he remains the only Indian batsman to score two triple centuries.

