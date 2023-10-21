India's 5 highest run-scorers vs New Zealand in ODI World Cups ft. Sachin Tendulkar

Two unbeaten sides of the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup - India and New Zealand - will face off in the 21st match of the tournament at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium on Sunday, October 22.

The encounter promises to be an enthralling spectacle with a captivating contest between New Zealand's fast bowlers and India's formidable batting lineup expected.

New Zealand have consistently posed a formidable challenge for Team India, especially in ICC tournaments. India's struggle against New Zealand dates back to the 2003 World Cup, and they still haven't managed to secure a victory against them in ICC tournaments since.

Adding to India's challenges, they are left with a mere two days of respite following their recent triumph over Bangladesh, all while grappling with the absence of Hardik Pandya.

Here we take a look at India's 5 highest run-scorers vs New Zealand in ODI World Cups:

#5 Ajay Jadeja

Ajay Jadeja was a plucky middle-order batter for India

The middle-order batter featured in two matches between India and New Zealand at the 1992 and 1999 World Cups. He was one of the key players for India in these matches and against New Zealand, scoring 89 runs. His highest score in these matches was 76.

Jadeja's innate athleticism, dynamic sprinting between the wickets, and daring power-hitting were the perfect cocktail for ODI cricket. He played a number of key innings for India in multiple World Cup matches.

#4 Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar was India's ace

One of India's greatest ever, Sachin Tendulkar was a consistent run-scorer for the side in World Cups. He played a key role in their campaign in 2003 and 2011 and was their leading run-getter in both those editions.

Against New Zealand, he played three innings in three matches and scored 115 runs with an average of 38. He had just one half-century to his name and scored his runs at a strike rate of 79.31.

#3 Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev - India's best ever all-rounder

India's World Cup-winning captain in 1983, Kapil Dev was always the performer for the side - either with the bat or ball. Known for his legendary innings of 175 against Zimbabwe, Kapil was also quite consistent against New Zealand.

In four World Cup matches against New Zealand, Kapil scored 130 runs at an average of 65. His highest score in these matches is an unbeaten 72.

#2 Mohammed Azharuddin

Mohammed Azharuddin was an artist on his day

Another former India captain who really enjoyed conditions at home, Mohammed Azharuddin was an artist with the bat on his day. He was superb on pitches that were true batting strips and this showed in several of his knocks.

Against New Zealand, he scored 147 runs in four World Cup innings at an average of 49. His highest score in these matches was 55. However, his strike rate in these matches was a rather mediocre 59.

#1 Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar lead India's batting efforts

A batter who made India believe that they too could take on the big boys and be successful - Sunil Gavaskar became synonymous with Indian cricket. In four World Cup matches against New Zealand, he scored 172 runs at an average of 57.33.

In these matches, he scored one century and one half-century and had the highest score of an unbeaten 103.