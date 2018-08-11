India's 5 lowest totals at Lord's

The Day 2 of the 2nd Test match at Lord's between England and India welcomed both the teams with some bright sunshine to assure a better day for cricket after a complete washout on Day 1. England won the toss and to see visitors with a daunting task in hand to bat on a pitch that had all for the seamers to exploit.

It was a perfect setting for the English bowlers as they made the red cherry to move to account for three quick Indian wickets in just 8.3 overs amidst the impending rain leading to various stoppages in the play. It being a bowler-friendly track, Indians showed lack of application before getting bundled out for a paltry 107 in the first innings within the 36th over.

This was one of India's most dismal performances with the bat at the Home of Cricket. The overcast conditions for the entire course of the day made it really difficult for the batsmen to settle and get going form the ball one. Such a dismal show with the bat saw India register their fourth-lowest innings total at Lord's in the years so far.

We take a ride down the memory lane to revisit some of those days at offices when the batting just didn't click for the visitors at Lord's:

#5 110 vs England, 2nd Test, Jun 22-26 1967

In the late 60s, Indian team didn't boast of enough personnel in their armoury for them to stage an upset against the English in their own backyard. Under the leadership of MAK Pataudi, the sub-continent giants did fancy an attacking brand of cricket but always lacked the men to bring it to the fore.

The batters always found it difficult to play against the moving ball. In the 2nd Test of the series in 1967, India were bowled out for just 110 in the 2nd innings. After the hosts posted 386 in their first innings, India were on the mat with scores of 156 and 110 in their respective innings to lose the game by an innings and 124 runs.

When England terrorized Indian batsmen with swing and seam off the pitch, the likes of left-arm spinner BS Bedi and leg-spinner BS Chandrasekhar led India's attack, to justify the gulf between the two teams.

