India's best XI of ODI specialists

A compilation of India's eleven top cricketers who were regulars in the ODI team but struggled to cement their spot in the Test squad

Indian cricket has seen some legends of the game donning the Blue jersey and serving their country with great distinction. There have been batting maestros from Sunil Gavaskar to Sachin Tendulkar who took batting to greater heights. While some stalwarts excelled in both forms of the game, a select few were dubbed as ODI specialists as their game was tailor-made to the shorter form. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, and Ajay Jadeja have all been very talented cricketers in their own merit but could never establish themselves in the hard realms of Test Arena. However they proved their pedigree in the ODIs and consistently got a look into India’s limited-overs side over the years.

So it would be an interesting idea to compile a list of India's best ever ODI specialist and make a playing XI:

Rohit Sharma

If we talk about the natural ability to strike the ball, Rohit Sharma stands tall as one of the best stroke players in the world. Sharma is an elegant stroke maker who makes batting look rather easy with his sublime timing and lazy elegance. The Mumbaikar has a huge arsenal of shots in his armory and can plunder the best of attacks on his day. His penchant for scoring big hundreds is backed by his three double tons in ODI cricket.

While The Hitman ranks as one of India’s best ever ODI openers, he still hasn’t cemented his place in the Test squad. Many critics have cited his weak temperament and lack of mental fortitude as the major reasons for him struggling as a Test batsman.

Rohit Sharma Appearances for India

ODIs – 180 Test – 25