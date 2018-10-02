Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
MSK Prasad speaks about exclusion of Karun Nair from Indian Test squad

Bimarsh Adhikari
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
02 Oct 2018, 13:26 IST

Karun Nair wasn't included in the Indian test squad for the two-match test series versus the Windies
Karun Nair wasn't included in the Indian test squad for the two-match test series versus the Windies

Karun Nair, after being benched for six straight Test matches, has been axed from India's Test squad against the Windies in October this year. Karun Nair travelled with the Indian team to England but didn't get a single match. On the other hand, Hanuma Vihari, who was named in India's squad versus England for the final three Tests, was handed his debut.

The former cricketers and analysts have voiced their displeasure at the decision of the selectors to drop Karun Nair, without giving him a single chance.

Nair, speaking to Cricbuzz, revealed that he has had no communication or conversation with the team management on why he wasn't given an opportunity in any of the matches in England.


India's chief selector, MSK Prasad
India's chief selector, MSK Prasad

However, MSK Prasad, India's chief selector, said that he had explained to the Karnataka batsman the reasons for his exclusion.

“I personally spoke to Karun soon after the selection of the Test Team against the West Indies and also told the ways to make a comeback. The selection committee is very very clear with regard to the communication process,” MSK Prasad told PTI.

MSK Prasad also made it clear that the only way Nair could make a comeback to the national team was by scoring heavily in domestic cricket.

“He (Nair) will have to keep on piling runs in Ranji Trophy and whatever India A series is there. Karun is very much in the scheme of things for Test cricket. Right now, we have advised him to focus on performing in domestic and India A matches,” he added.

MSK Prasad also explained that communication had always been a strong aspect of the selection committee.

“Communication has always been the strong point of this committee. It’s really tough to inform any unpleasant news to any player. You need to have valid reasons to explain them about their exclusion though they may not agree with it,” the former India cricketer explained.

