India's expected Test squad against West Indies

Prithvi Shaw is set to make his Test debut against West Indies

India will be back playing Test cricket after the Asia Cup. Team India is scheduled to play a 2-match Test series against West Indies on home soil. While the first Test will be played from 4th October at Rajkot, the second Test will be played at Hyderabad from 12th October.

Even though India lost a hard-fought Test series against England, they will be the favourites against West Indies. It will also be a fantastic opportunity for the Indian players to prepare themselves for the tough series against Australia Down Under.

After the series defeat against England, some changes are expected in the side.

We will look at India's probable team for the Test series against West Indies.

#1 KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal

For how long can the selectors avoid Agarwal ?

India went in the first Test against England with the combination of Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan. While Murali Vijay was dropped midway in the series, Shikhar Dhawan is also expected to be dropped from the side. Dhawan had a poor time in England where he failed to score even a single half-century in the Test series. KL Rahul also did not perform well but his fighting innings in the last Test might help him save his place in the side.

Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, both of whom have been piling on runs in domestic cricket and for India A, are expected to fill in for Vijay and Dhawan. Shaw was selected in the team for the last two Tests against England, but did not get a chance to play. India might hand the Test cap to one of these players against West Indies.

