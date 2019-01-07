India's historic achievement, Australian pacer slams selectors and more - Cricket News Today, 7th January 2018

Vignesh Viggy FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 82 // 07 Jan 2019, 18:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India sealed a historic 2-1 series triumph in Australia

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today. This is a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

January 7 will be a historic day in the history of Indian cricket as the fourth Test match between India and Australia at the SCG ended in a draw and with this result, Virat Kohli's Indian team have registered their first Test series Down Under.

Apart from this, a lot of other things happened in the world of cricket over the last 24 hours. Let's take a look at all the top news from today.

Nathan Coulter-Nile slams Australian selectors

Nathan Coulter-Nile

Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile has hit out against the Australian selectors for the poor communication after he was not included in the ODI side to face India in the three-match ODI series that gets underway at the SCG on January 12.

The selectors said that NCN is suffering from a back injury and they did not want to take a risk by playing him despite the soreness. However, the pacer played for Perth Scorchers and took 3/25 in the BBL a day after the squad was announced. He said that they did not check his fitness status properly and announced the squad even before he took the tests.

"I didn't take (the news) the best, to be honest. I think it was communicated to me really poorly. I won't go into it, but I don't think soreness is really any excuse for not playing cricket. In fairness, I hadn't had a scan yet. I had had back soreness and back history, but I hadn't had a scan to see what was wrong. I had one when I got home and it was all clear," said Coulter-Nile.

Coulter-Nile is expected to play for Perth Scorchers while the Australian ODI team will take on India in the ODI series.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement