India's ideal playing XI vs Bangladesh for the first T20I

Neel Ashar 02 Nov 2019, 22:38 IST

Deepak Chahar with the new ball has been a revelation for India

Another T20I series without the regular skipper for the Men in Blue Virat Kohli who has been rested awaits. This paves the way for the likes of Sanju Samson, who made his solitary appearance for India vs Zimbabwe in 2015 and the promising uncapped all rounder Shivam Dube to sneak their way through to the national team and showcase their immense talent.

Among other absentees from the squad are Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Navdeep Saini and Jasprit Bumrah who are all yet to attain full fitness.

Bangladesh have shown immense character in the past versus India and had come pretty close to defeating India in a T20I, albeit the scoreline of 8-0 in India's favour says much about the gulf between the two sides.

Here is a look at the ideal playing XI for India in the 1st T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on 3rd November.

Openers

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

India's premier limited overs openers- Rohit and Dhawan

With a fairly young and inexperienced T20 side at Rohit Sharma's disposal, the onus is on the openers to provide a solid and flourishing start to the innings paving the way for the inexperienced middle order to flourish.

Rohit Sharma has been in the form of his life in recent times and will look to build on that momentum on Sunday.

Shikhar Dhawan's T20I returns have been dwindling of late, but he will be keen to get his mojo back and ensure that there will not be many hiccups leading to that opening slot as the T20 World Cup nears.

Middle Order

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant(wk)

Both Rishabh and Rahul will be under the scanner

With Virat Kohli set to be rested from this series, KL Rahul gets yet another opportunity to portray the class batsman he is at No.3. Coming off from a successful Vijay Hazare Trophy, he would be keen to get among runs in the international stage.

Shreyas Iyer, the much famed Mumbai batsman has more often than not showed his class and is the perfect choice at no.4. He can build an innings if wickets fall in quick succession and can accelerate quickly according to the situations as well.

Rishabh Pant would be under immense pressure to deliver with a lot of debate going around his temperament and shot selection. He would like strengthen his place in the scheme of things given Sanju Samson has come off a tremendous Vijay Hazare Trophy and will be looking to get into the national side once again.

All-rounders

Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar

Sundar has been a revelation for India in the Powerplay overs

Having played 4 IPL games for the Royal Challengers Bangalore this year and some exemplary domestic performances against West Indies A in the Caribbean and South Africa A in India, Shivam Dube has earned a maiden call up to the national side. Known for his hard hitting abilities, he can sneak in few overs of medium pace as well. He can be a game changer for India if he fulfills his potential at the highest level.

Krunal Pandya has been preferred over Ravindra Jadeja for this series and that speaks a lot about his progress. According to selection committee chairman MSK Prasad, both Pandya and Jadeja have analogous skill sets and it is tough to include both of them in the squad.

Washington Sundar has been consistently bowling for India inside the powerplay overs and has proven his mettle by picking up 9 wickets inside the first six overs, only bettered by the likes of David Willey, Akila Dananjaya and Billy Stanlake. Truly, an asset for Team India in the Powerplay overs.

Bowlers

Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed

Rahul Chahar has proven his mettle in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians

Deepak Chahar has been India's go to bowler in the powerplay as well as in the death overs in the absence of regulars like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Having the ability to swing the ball both ways up front and a variety of slower balls, bouncers and cutters in the death overs make him an invaluable asset to this T20 team.

Albeit playing a solitary T20I in the Caribbean and figures of 3-27-1 don't aid Rahul Chahar's confidence, we all have seen how invaluable an asset he is for the Mumbai Indians. Team India ought to give the youngster few more chances to showcase his talent.

Khaleel Ahmed, the promising left arm quick from Rajasthan hasn't had the best of times in the blue jersey but he will look to make amends with his past performances knowing that he has immense potential to fulfill. His over the wicket angle has often troubled right handed batsmen and he will look to do the same in this series too.

India's Predicted playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c) , Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk) , Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed