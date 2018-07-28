India's Most Iconic Test Victories on Foreign Soil in the 21st Century

This was one of India's greatest wins

Test Cricket is the ultimate challenge of endurance, temperament and physical capacity at the highest level. Sound technique, strong temperament, critical evaluation of the conditions and a high degree of athleticism are required to succeed in the longest format of the game.

It gets even more challenging to play Test cricket in foreign conditions, as it requires a sound understanding of the pitches and weather of the country. Hence, overseas Test tours are considered to be the most laborious challenges, as the players are expected to ply their trade in alien conditions.

Though India did not enjoy a very good overseas record in the 20th century, the team turned into an audacious unit under Sourav Ganguly, who made the team believe that they can beat even the best at their own backyard. The foundation led by Ganguly was effectively carried forward by Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni, and is currently in the safe hands of Virat Kohli.

We take a look at some of the most iconic victories of Team India on foreign soil in the 21st century, all of which were comprehensive team performances

#10 India vs New Zealand, Hamilton, 2009

Sachin Tendulkar exhibited immaculate batsmanship against the Kiwis

India took on New Zealand in the First Test Match at Hamilton, as MS Dhoni was chasing his first overseas series win. Winning the toss, Captain MS Dhoni asked the hosts to bat first.

The hosts never looked at ease as they were reduced to 60-6 in 23 overs. Jesse Ryder and Daniel Vettori staged a comeback with their impressive hundreds, but once Daniel Vettori lost his wicket, the rest of the side was cleaned up inside eight overs. India restricted the hosts to 279, as Ishant Sharma took a four-wicket haul.

India started off in a bright fashion, even after losing Sehwag early. Sachin Tendulkar scored an immaculate century and stitched vital partnerships with the top order batsmen. A late onslaught by Zaheer Khan took India to a formidable 520.

New Zealand was dismissed for 279 once again, as nobody apart from Daniel Flynn and Brendon McCullum got going. Harbhajan Singh spun a vicious web all around the Kiwi batsmen and ended up with a six-wicket haul en route his best overseas bowling figures.

India raced away to victory, chasing a paltry 39 inside six overs and overcame the New Zealand jinx, beating the Kiwis on their backyard after 33 years.

Tendulkar was awarded the Man of the Match for his knock of 160. India drew the remaining two games, and won a Test Series only for the second time in New Zealand, after a gap of 42 years.

Result - India won the match by 10 wickets

Man of The Match- Sachin Tendulkar (160)

Other Key Performers- Harbhajan Singh (6/120), Gautam Gambhir (72 & 30*) Munaf Patel (5/120)

