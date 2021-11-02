India's next match in T20 World Cup: Date, Time & Opposition

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has been a nightmare for India so far. The Indian cricket team started their campaign with a shocking 10-wicket defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

A week after the drubbing at the hands of Pakistan, India took the field again in Dubai to battle the New Zealand cricket team. It was a virtual eliminator between the Men in Blue and the Kiwis, where Kane Williamson's men emerged victorious by eight wickets.

India are one of only two teams in Group 2 of the Super 12s right now with no points to their name. They are in the bottom two of the standings along with qualifiers Scotland.

India's chances of qualifying for the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 are low. However, if Virat Kohli and co. win their remaining games, they can finish in the upper half of the points table.

When is the next India match in T20 World Cup 2021?

India will be in action tomorrow (November 3) evening at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play their third match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 against Afghanistan tomorrow.

Afghanistan have won two of their three matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 so far. They defeated Scotland and Namibia but suffered a loss against Pakistan.

When and where to watch India's next match?

Star players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Shahzad will be in action during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Afghanistan.

Fans in India can watch the game on the Star Sports network. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

