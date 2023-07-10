India's playing 11 from their last Test at Windsor Park, Dominica - where are they now? 

The last time India played a Test at Windsor Park in Dominica, Virat Kohli was just 22 and playing his first international series, MS Dhoni was captaining the side after winning the 2011 ODI World Cup and Praveen Kumar was leading the bowling attack.

India led the three-match Test series 1-0 and came to Dominica hoping to secure two Test wins in the Caribbean for the first time. They looked on course when a young Ishant Sharma's five-wicket haul reduced West Indies to 204 in the first innings.

Dhoni top-scored in the second innings with a 133-ball 74 and with help from Abhinav Mukund's 62 (149), gave his troops a 143-run lead. Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Kirk Edwards brought West Indies back into the game with brilliant hundreds, that took the score from 40/3 to 322.

India looked like they wanted to take on the target of 180 in the remaining 47 overs when Murali Vijay and Dravid built a solid partnership after losing Mukund on the first ball. However, Vijay's dismissal for 45 in the 25th over followed by Suresh Raina in the 29th, made them switch to look for a draw and they ended up at 94/3.

As Kohli recently posted, he's the only player in the current team to have played that Test. Here's a look at where the other members of that team are now:

India's openers: Abhinav Mukund and Murali Vijay

Like Kohli, the 2011 tour was Mukund's debut series as well. However, the opener was dropped after playing two Tests after that tour and made a comeback six years later against Australia at home. Mukund just played two more Tests again and despite scoring 81 against Sri Lanka in Galle, he never played again.

The 33-year-old hit a few rough patches after that and hasn't played domestic cricket since 2020. Now, he works as a pundit in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Mukund's state-mate, Murali Vijay announced his retirement in January this year to look for "new opportunities in the world of cricket and the business side of it". His last Test came during India's 2018-19 tour of Australia. In an interview with Sportstar, he rued not getting as many opportunities as Virender Sehwag did.

After retirement, Vijay played a couple of matches in the Legends League Cricket Masters. He will now feature in the new US Masters T10 League for the New York Warriors alongside Misbah Ul Haq, Tilakaratne Dilshan, and Shahid Afridi.

Middle order: Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, and Suresh Raina

Both Dravid and Laxman retired from international cricket in 2012 after serving India for over a decade each. With 13288 runs, Dravid remains the fourth-highest run-scorer in Tests. He is currently the head coach of the Indian men's team.

Laxman, meanwhile, scored 8781 Test runs at an average of 45.97. He was appointed as the chief of the National Cricket Academy in 2021 after Dravid's promotion. He currently looks over India's men's 'A' and Under-19 teams as the head coach and steps in for the main team when Dravid is unavailable.

Raina retired from all forms of cricket in 2022. He played only 18 Tests, scoring 768 runs but was a prolific white-ball player for India and his IPL franchises. He now regularly features in T20 and T10 competitions with other retired cricketers and also works as a commentator and a pundit. Raina recently unveiled 'Raina Indian Restaurant' in Amsterdam, a fusion of his two passions.

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Dhoni famously announced his Test retirement in the middle of the 2014-15 tour of Australia, giving the reigns to a young Kohli. In 90 Tests — 60 as captain — he scored 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He's the only player apart from Kohli from the 2011 Test to still be actively playing cricket.

The legendary India captain celebrated his 42nd birthday recently. After winning IPL 2023 with Chennai Super Kings, he's recovering from a knee injury and is likely to be fit to play IPL 2024, as he promised to his fans after the final.

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Praveen Kumar, Ishant Sharma and Munaf Patel

Harbhajan Singh retired from all forms of cricket in 2021 after picking up 417 wickets and scoring more than 2000 runs in a glorious career of 103 Tests. Like Raina, he regularly features in unofficial T20 leagues around the world, works as a commentator, and pundit, and runs his YouTube channel on the side.

A big swinger of the new ball, the West Indies tour was also Praveen Kumar's debut series. However, he only played six Tests in his career, despite picking 27 wickets at an average of 25.81, including a five-wicket and a four-wicket haul. Injuries and anger issues contributed to cutting short his domestic career too.

He recently survived a horrific car accident in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where he now runs a real estate and restaurant business.

Ishant Sharma was dropped from India's Test team in 2021, ending a 105-Test career where he picked over 300 wickets and won India multiple matches. An international comeback is unlikely for the fast bowler with a new crop of pacers taking shape already. The 34-year-old featured in IPL 2023 for Delhi Capitals, though, and is likely to play for Delhi's teams in domestic tournaments.

World Cup winner, Munaf Patel, announced his retirement in 2018 after picking 35 wickets in 13 tests, saying he doesn't have the drive or the fitness to continue. He played a bit of unofficial T20 cricket till 2020 and now runs a real estate business.

