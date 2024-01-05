India's playing 11 from the last time they drew a Test series in South Africa in 2010-11 - where are they now?

India achieved a historic feat in the second and final Test against South Africa at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Thursday, January 4. Rohit Sharma and Co. took just over four sessions to wrap up a seven-wicket win, becoming the first Asian team to win a Test at the venue.

The visitors' success on a dicey surface where wickets tumbled at the rate of knots marked just the second instance of an Indian team drawing a Test series in South Africa. The rubber ended in a 1-1 stalemate, with the hosts clinching the opening encounter by an innings and 32 runs.

The first instance dates back to the three-Test series in 2010-11, when India arrived in South Africa as the world's top-ranked side in the format. Although they were trounced by an innings in the first Test in Centurion, they bounced back in the second match in Durban by 87 runs.

Expand Tweet

The decider in Cape Town saw the hosts post 362 in the first innings after Indian captain MS Dhoni elected to field first. Jacques Kallis starred with 161 runs, although the visitors took a slender two-run lead to leave the match tantalizingly poised.

The Proteas were rocked and reduced to 130/6 in the second innings before Kallis put on a rescue act again. This time, he remained unbeaten on 109 as he forged invaluable partnerships with Mark Boucher, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel to defy the Indians.

A target of 344 is what India had to chase shortly after they bowled the hosts out on the fifth morning. But with the pitch playing tricks, the visitors took the safe option of batting out time and securing a draw instead.

Here, we take a look at India's playing XI from that Cape Town Test in 2011 and where they are now.

Openers: Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag

Expand Tweet

The Delhi dashers, Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag, opened the innings for India in the Cape Town Test.

They endured contrasting fortunes, however, as Gambhir recorded twin fifties (93 and 64) while Sehwag mustered just 13 and 11. Gambhir's dogged 184-ball 64 in the second innings was pivotal towards India securing a draw, even as he battled an elbow injury.

Since his retirement, Gambhir has been seen in various capacities ranging from a commentator to a team mentor, and will mentor the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024. He also has a political career, apart from featuring in the Legends League Cricket and the US Masters T10.

Sehwag has been seen as a commentator and expert himself, while he too played the Legends Cricket Trophy in 2023.

Middle order: Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Cheteshwar Pujara, and MS Dhoni (c & wk)

Expand Tweet

A wealth of experience and a then-rookie player headlined India's middle order, apart from their captain and wicket-keeper MS Dhoni, in the New Year's Test of 2011.

Rahul Dravid scored just five runs in the first essay before battling hard for 31 off 112 balls to help India draw the game. Sachin Tendulkar produced another masterclass, notching up his 51st and last Test ton as he stroked 146 in the first innings. He blocked his way to an unbeaten 14 off 91 balls in the second essay.

VVS Laxman, the hero of India's win in the previous Test in Durban, recorded scores of 15 and 32 not out. Cheteshwar Pujara, in what was his third Test, was trapped in front by Dale Steyn for two runs in his only hit out with the bat. Skipper Dhoni recorded a duck in the first innings, and while he didn't get to bat again, he claimed four catches in the game.

Dravid is currently India's head coach, while Tendulkar is the icon of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL. The latter has also captained India Legends in the Road Safety World Series. Laxman, on the other hand, is the head of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and often steps into the shoes of India's head coach in Dravid's absence.

Pujara last played for India in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia in 2023, post which he has found himself discarded. He still plies his trade for Saurashtra in domestic cricket. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, is set to captain the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) again in IPL 2024.

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, and S Sreesanth

Expand Tweet

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was the star with the ball for India in the Cape Town Test. Although he went wicketless in the first innings, he recorded figures of 7/120 in the second, which remain the best by an Indian spinner in a Test in the Rainbow Nation.

Zaheer Khan led India's three-man pace attack that also featured Ishant Sharma and S Sreesanth. The left-arm ace took three wickets in the first innings and accounted for just one in the second, while Ishant bagged two and one respectively.

Sreesanth may have gone wicketless in the second innings but he was the pick of the lot in the first, returning 5/114 to restrict South Africa to 362. He and Harbhajan continue to play in tournaments such as the Legends League Cricket and the US Masters T10, apart from having a career in commentary.

Zaheer is often seen as an expert on shows and is also the Global Head of Cricket Development at MI. Ishant last played an international game in 2021 but is expected to turn out for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in this year's IPL.

South Africa's playing 11 from Cape Town Test of 2011

South Africa put in a stellar performance to bat India out of the third Test in Cape Town at a time when it seemed like the visitors would script history. Here's how they lined up for that game:

Alviro Petersen, Graeme Smith (c), Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Ashwell Prince, Mark Boucher (wk), Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Paul Harris, Lonwabo Tsotsobe.

What is your most fond memory from India's Test tours of South Africa in the years gone by? Have your say in the comments section below!

Also read: 3 players LSG can sign if Naveen-ul-Haq is withdrawn from IPL 2024 ft. Dwaine Pretorius

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App