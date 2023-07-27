India’s playing 11 XI from the last ODI played in Barbados in 2002 - where are they now?

Team India and the West Indies are set to feature in a three-match ODI series. The opening one-day international is scheduled to take place at Kennington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday (July 27).

The Men in Blue have played three ODIs at the venue in Barbados, winning just one and losing twice. The last ODI encounter that featured India went way back in 2002 when the Sourav Ganguly-led unit scripted their first win at the venue.

India won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. Two young pacers in Tinu Yohanna and Ajit Agarkar took three wickets each as India bundled out the West Indies for only 186 runs in 44.5 overs. Carl Hooper top-scored for the Caribbean unit with his unbeaten 76.

In reply, Dinesh Mongia's 74-run knock helped India chase down the total with 37 balls to spare.

21 years have passed since India last played an ODI in Barbados. As India gears up to take the field at the iconic stadium again, we will take a look at India's playing XI which took part in the last ODI at the venue against the West Indies in 2002, and where they are now.

Top-order: Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly and Dinesh Mongia

Mohammad Kaif, Jai Prakash Yadav, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh with the trophy

India had a star-studded batting line-up under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly. The 'Prince of Bengal' opened the innings for a brief period alongside Virender Sehwag.

The two made decent starts in the ODI against the West Indies, with Sehwag scoring 21 and Ganguly scoring 41, but both failed to notch up their respective half-centuries. Both Ganguly and Sehwag are currently working as commentators.

At No. 3 batted Dinesh Mongia, who was adjudged as the Player of the Match in the ODI. His knock of 74 runs helped India hunt down the target in the second innings. Mongia, who played over 50 ODIs during his career, has now joined politics.

Middle-order: Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif

Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, the two pillars of Indian cricket, also batted in the game. Both the batters remained not out, with Tendulkar scoring 34 and Dravid (9*) hitting the winning runs.

Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif didn't get to bat in the game. They neither bowled in the first innings as well.

All of Tendulkar, Dravid, Yuvraj, and Kaif have retired. While Dravid is now the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, Tendulkar is an icon at Mumbai Indians. He is also a member of the Rajya Sabha in the Indian parliament.

Yuvraj, meanwhile, is the mentor of the New York Strikers in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. He has also been trying his hand at golf. Lastly, Kaif is now a cricketing pundit with Star Sports.

Bowlers: Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan, Tinu Yohannan and Harbhajan Singh

India's bowling unit consisted of Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan, Tinu Yohannan, and Harbhajan Singh. Barring Zaheer, all the other three bowlers had at least one wicket in the game, with Yohannan and Agarkar bagging three wickets each.

Harbhajan plays in Legends League Cricket now and also works as a commentator. Zaheer is also part of the commentating team in the ongoing India vs West Indies series.

While Yohannan is currently the head coach of his state team Kerala, Agarkar was recently appointed as the Chief Selector of the Indian cricket team.