India's playing XI from Jasprit Bumrah's ODI debut in 2016 - where are they now?

India speedster Jasprit Bumrah, one of the best bowlers in the world, made his international debut nine years ago on January 23, 2016, in an ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Men in Blue beat the Aussies in that game by six wickets but lost the series 1-4.

The hosts batted first and put up an imposing total of 330/7 on the board, thanks to tons from David Warner (122) and Mitchell Marsh (102*). However, India were not too fazed by the target. Led by Manish Pandey's maiden ODI century (104*) and 99 from Rohit Sharma, they romped home in style.

Bumrah bowled well in that game, ending with figures of 2/40, picking up the big wickets of Steve Smith and James Faulkner. He has worked extremely hard at his game to become one of the most fearsome fast bowlers in the world. At the moment, he is also the number one-ranked Test bowler in the world.

In this piece, we take a look at the players who made up the rest of India's XI in that game, and where they are now:

Top-order: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli

The Indian top-order consisted of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli in that game. While Sharma and Kohil are still playing in ODIs and Tests, Dhawan hung his boots up from all forms of cricket in 2024 at the age of 38.

Sharma and Kohli recently came under huge pressure from sections of the press as well as supporters for their flop show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India lost 1-3 to Australia.

Sharma, who led the team in three Tests, was in awful form, ending the series with just 31 runs to his name in five innings. Kohli, meanwhile, ended the series with just 195 runs at a dismal average of 23 in five innings. Both players have been roundly criticized for their poor showing and were rapped by many former cricketers to even call it a day.

However, they are still playing and currently preparing for the ICC Champions Trophy, slated to be held in February this year.

Middle-order: Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, and Ravindra Jadeja

Manish Pandey, who came in at number four that game, has not played for the country since 2021. However, he continues to be a force to reckon with for Karnataka in domestic cricket. Most recently, he was a part of the side that played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but did not feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

MS Dhoni led India in that game, took up the big gloves, and came in at number five. He has retired from the sport but continues to play in the IPL for his franchise Chennai Super Kings. Former Punjab batter Gurkeerat Singh Mann, who would end up playing the last of his three ODIs here in Sydney, called it quits in 2023.

Ravindra Jadeja was slotted to come in at number seven in the game but did not have to bat. He retired from T20Is alongside Sharma and Kohli after India's victorious 2024 T20 World Cup campaign but is still a major force in the Test and ODI teams. He played in three Tests in the BGT and returned with four wickets in total.

Lower-order: Rishi Dhawan, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma

The Indian lower-order consisted of seamers Rishi Dhawan, Umesh Yadav, and Ishant Sharma alongside Bumrah in this game. None of the three - Dhawan, Yadav, and Sharma - have retired from the sport but they do not get picked for the national team anymore. However, they continue to play domestic cricket for their respective states.

While Dhawan remains a mainstay in the Himachal Pradesh team, Sharma astounded everyone with his participation in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy given his advancing years. Yadav, however, has played just one T20 and one first-class game for Vidarbha this season.

Dhawan was in good form in the VHT, ending the tournament with eight wickets and also a top score of 82 not out with the bat. Sharma, meanwhile, ended the tournament with six wickets to his name, marshaling the Delhi bowling attack and helping the youngsters in the team with his experience.

