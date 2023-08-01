India’s playing XI from Jaydev Unadkat’s last ODI in 2013 - where are they now?

Jaydev Unadkat has returned to the Indian playing XI for the third ODI against West Indies. The left-arm pacer replaced Axar Patel in the playing XI.

Unadkat made his ODI debut on July 24, 2013, but he is making only his ninth appearance for India in the 50-over format today. The BCCI selection committee dropped him from the ODI team after a match against West Indies on November 21, 2013. Kochi's Nehru Stadium hosted that match, where India recorded a comfortable six-wicket win.

Ravindra Jadeja is the only Indian player from that match who is playing in today's game. Here's a look at the Indian playing XI from Jaydev Unadkat's last ODI match and where those players are now.

Openers - Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for India in that match against West Indies. Dhawan lost his wicket for five runs off six balls to Jason Holder, but Sharma played a brilliant innings of 72 runs from 81 deliveries. The Hitman smacked eight fours and a six in Kochi.

Almost 10 years later, Sharma is the captain of India in all three formats now. He has been rested for the ongoing ODI match against West Indies. Meanwhile, Dhawan is no longer a member of the Indian squad in any format of the game. He captains the Punjab Kings in IPL.

Middle Order - Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c and wk), and Ravindra Jadeja

Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock of 86 runs from 84 balls in that game. He stitched up a 133-run second-wicket partnership with Rohit Sharma to help India chase down a 212-run target easily. Both Kohli and Sharma lost their wickets before touching triple figures.

Yuvraj Singh remained not out on 16 runs off 29 balls in a successful chase. Suresh Raina got out for a duck, but he bagged a three-wicket haul in the first innings. Captain MS Dhoni scored a quickfire seven-ball 13* and executed one stumping. Ravindra Jadeja scalped three wickets but did not get a chance to bat.

Kohli continues to be India's main batter in all three formats of the game. Yuvraj, Raina, and Dhoni have retired from international cricket. Dhoni still leads the Chennai Super Kings in IPL, while Raina plays in the Legends League and works as a commentator.

Yuvraj plays in Road Safety World Series and works as a mentor for New York Strikers in Abu Dhabi T10 League. Meanwhile, Jadeja is India's lead all-rounder in all three formats.

Bowlers - Jaydev Unadkat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Jaydev Unadkat formed the Indian pace attack in that match along with Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The pacers had a quiet day in Kochi as they managed only one wicket between themselves.

Shami dismissed half-centurion Darren Bravo bowled out. Ravichandran Ashwin returned with figures of 2/42.

Shami has been in and out of the Indian team in recent times, while Kumar was dropped after the New Zealand series last year. Unadkat recently returned to India's playing XI after working hard in domestic cricket. Ashwin has become a Test specialist now.

Poll : Should India pick Jaydev Unadkat in 2023 WC squad? Yes No 0 votes