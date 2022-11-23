India's Playing XI from their last ODI against New Zealand - Where are they now?

India will play a three-match ODI series against New Zealand over the next few days. The series will start on November 25 in Auckland, which will be followed by two more games on November 27 and 30.

The BCCI has not named a full-strength squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against the Blackcaps because the Bangladesh tour will start just three days after the final ODI on November 30. Shikhar Dhawan will lead a second-string Indian squad in this series.

Fans should note that India and New Zealand have not played an ODI match since February 2020. The last time these two teams crossed swords in a 50-over match was on February 11, 2020 at the Bay Oval. The Blackcaps won that game by five wickets.

In this article, we will look at India's playing XI from that ODI and where those players are now.

Openers - Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal

New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 1 (Image: Getty)

Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal opened the batting for India in that series. In the final ODI, Agarwal scored only one run, while Shaw got run out after aggregating 40 runs off 42 balls.

Both Shaw and Agarwal have lost their places in the Indian ODI squad. Shaw has not played an ODI match for India since July 2021, while the 2020 ODI series against New Zealand marked Agarwal's last appearance in the blue jersey.

Middle Order - Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey

New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 3 (Image: Getty)

Virat Kohli captained India in that series. He had a forgettable outing at the Bay Oval as Hamish Bennett dismissed him for nine runs. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul had a fantastic partnership of 100 runs for the fourth wicket. Iyer departed after scoring 62, but Rahul completed his ton.

Rahul received fine support from Manish Pandey, who scored 42 runs off 48 deliveries. Their 107-run fifth-wicket stand helped India post 296 runs on the board.

Kohli, Rahul and Iyer have been playing for India in all three formats. Pandey has not played any matches for India since the 2021 Sri Lanka tour.

All-rounders and bowlers - Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal

India played with three fast bowlers and two spinners in that game. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/47 in 10 overs. Even Ravindra Jadeja bowled a decent spell of 1/45. Shardul Thakur took one wicket, but leaked 87 runs in 9.1 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini remained wicketless.

Chahal, Jadeja and Bumrah are regular members of India's white-ball teams. Saini's last international appearance came against Sri Lanka in 2021, while Thakur has been in and out of the Indian team.

From the names mentioned in the playing XI, only Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal are a part of the squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. Others have either been rested or dropped.

