India's playing XI in their last Test vs Pakistan: Where are they now?

India and Pakistan last faced off in a Test match in Bengaluru in 2007.

India drew the match but won the series 1-0, their first series win over Pakistan at home in 27 years.

India and Pakistan have a storied history

In the winter of 2007, Pakistan visited India for 5 ODIs and 3 Tests. The series saw some excellent games of cricket being played, and the hosts ran out 3-2 winners in the ODIs and 1-0 in the Tests.

Unfortunately, political tensions between the two countries have ensured that bilateral series haven't been played since, throwing one of the most historic rivalries in cricket into an indefinite hiatus. However, India and Pakistan have faced off in ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup, and the Men in Blue have definitely outshone their neighbours.

The last Test played between the teams dates back to 8 December. In Bengaluru, Pakistan held on to salvage a draw in the third Test of the series, after India won the first and a draw ensued in the second.

Chasing 374 in the fourth innings, Pakistan faltered towards the close of play on day 5 to dash any hopes of a victory, handing Anil Kumble a win in his first ever series as Indian captain. Sourav Ganguly won the Man of the Match as well as the Man of the Series awards, and helped India win their first series against Pakistan at home in 27 years.

Out of the 22 players who took part in that Test match, only 3 players are still active and only 2 are still playing international cricket. In this article, we take a look at where the members of the Indian playing XI are now.

India's Playing XI vs Pakistan in 2007

The Indian cricket team in 2007

Wasim Jaffer: The opener didn't score in either innings of the Test, but few people realized that Jaffer was nearing the end of his international career. Despite two double centuries in Test cricket, he didn't feature nearly as often as his talent suggested he would.

However, he excelled in the Ranji Trophy throughout his career. After leading his new home Vidarbha to consecutive titles in the 17-18 and 18-19 seasons, he retired from all forms of cricket in March 2020, finishing as the man with the most runs, matches and centuries in India's premier first-class competition.

Gautam Gambhir: The elegant southpaw had a long career for India, and played crucial knocks in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup finals. Gambhir scored 20 hundreds for India across all formats and will go down in history as one of the country's greatest openers.

He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2018 after featuring for the Delhi Daredevils (later Delhi Capitals) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gambhir became a member of the BJP in 2019 and is now actively pursuing a career in politics.

Rahul Dravid: A man who needs no introduction, Rahul Dravid retired in 2012 as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, but his contribution to cricket transcends his playing career. Soon after hanging up his boots, he took up a coaching role with the India U-19 side and has also been part of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals' setup.

The Wall is currently undertaking a developmental role at the National Cricket Academy and keeps a keen eye on the Indian youth setups.

Sourav Ganguly: Dada is another legend of the game, and scored a brilliant 239 in the first innings of this Test, as well as an attacking 91 in the second. After transforming the Indian team with his bold leadership, he retired from international cricket in 2008 but went on to play for two IPL sides in KKR and the now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI).

Ganguly dabbled in commentary too but is putting his administrative talents to great use. After serving as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal for four years, he is now President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

VVS Laxman: Laxman finished his career as India's fourth-highest run-getter in Test cricket in 2012, and despite never featuring in a World Cup, retired as one of India's greatest ever middle order batsmen. His knock of 281 against Australia at Eden Gardens is the stuff of legend, and the Indian cricket team is yet to fill the void left by him in the middle order.

After featuring for the Kochi Tuskers Kerala and the Deccan Chargers in the IPL, he retired from all forms of cricket in 2011.

He is currently involved in a mentorship role with IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and is a well-respected cricket pundit on pre-match shows when the IPL is not in season.

Yuvraj Singh: Yuvraj scored an imperious 169 in the first innings of this Test, but his career in the longest format of the game never took off the way his limited-overs career did.

The southpaw has numerous achievements on the field, such as his 6 sixes in an over and his Man of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup, but his greatest triumph came off it when he beat cancer.

After a journeyman IPL career, he retired from all forms of cricket in 2019 and currently boasts of an active social media presence.

Dinesh Karthik: Karthik has been kept out of the Indian team for the most part of his career by MS Dhoni, but has made frequent comebacks to the national side. His crowning moment came in the Nidahas Trophy final against Bangladesh in 2018, when he pulled India back from the brink of defeat.

Unfortunately, his international career might be all but over given that he is 35 years old. Karthik is currently the captain of KKR in the IPL and has featured for various other franchises in the cash-rich league in the past.

Irfan Pathan: The younger Pathan scored his only Test century in the first innings, but like many other players involved in this game, didn't fulfill his potential. After a Man of the Match performance in the 2007 T20 World Cup final, his career tapered off, culminating in a rather embarrassing retirement in 2020 after going unsold in 3 consecutive IPL auctions.

The southpaw has featured on reality shows and is scheduled to make his acting debut soon. He is also a regular in the commentary box, and recently made headlines for his charity work during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Anil Kumble: India's leading wicket-taker in Test cricket picked up 5 wickets in the second innings to add to his already excellent record against Pakistan. Jumbo captained the side for a few series at the fag end of his career before handing over the reins to MS Dhoni.

After playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, he coached the national team before an ugly rift with captain Virat Kohli pushed him out of the Indian setup.

The former leg-spinner became the fourth Indian cricketer to be inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame in 2015 and is currently the Head Coach and Director of Operations of IPL outfit Kings XI Punjab.

Harbhajan Singh: Bhajji played a crucial role in India's World Cup-winning campaigns, but a perceived lack of fitness and agility led to him being dropped from the national team even when he was more than capable with the ball in hand.

After a successful stint with the Mumbai Indians, Harbhajan shifted to - and currently plays for - the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. He recently spoke of a desire to make a T20I comeback- a desire that will probably go unfulfilled given his advancing age.

Ishant Sharma: The then-19-year-old fast bowler picked up 5 wickets in the first innings of this Test, and is the only member of this Indian side to still feature regularly for the national team. Ishant played a big role in India's rise to #1 on the Test team rankings under MS Dhoni, and also had an excellent 2013 Champions Trophy campaign.

The lanky pacer also made an IPL comeback with the Delhi Capitals after being out of the T20 fold for a few years. He has established himself as the leader of the Indian pace attack despite niggling injuries and will be key to the country's fortunes in the upcoming Test series Down Under.