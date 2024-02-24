India's playing XI from Sachin Tendulkar's ODI double-hundred vs South Africa in 2010 - where are they now?

On this day (February 24) in 2010, the cricketing world witnessed a momentous event that etched itself into the annals of the sport's history - Sachin Tendulkar's double century against South Africa. This remarkable feat, achieved at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior, continues to be etched in the memories of cricket fans worldwide.

From the outset, Tendulkar exuded confidence and poise, displaying impeccable timing and an array of strokes that left the Proteas floundering. Despite losing his opening partner Virender Sehwag early on, the "Master Blaster" tackled the South African bowling attack with remarkable composure and skill. He paced his innings beautifully, accelerating when the opportunity arose and showing incredible resilience throughout.

As he neared the double-ton mark, the anticipation at the stadium reached fever pitch. The crowd erupted in a frenzy when he finally achieved the seemingly impossible, becoming the first male cricketer in history to score a double hundred in ODIs. He finished with an unbeaten 200 runs, scored off just 147 balls, laced with 25 boundaries and 3 sixes.

As mentioned earlier, Tendulkar hammered his double ton on this day in 2010. As we celebrate the 14th anniversary of his 200 against South Africa, let's take a look at India's playing XI from that match.

Openers: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag

India v England: Group B - 2011 ICC World Cup

The famous pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag opened the Indian innings in the second ODI against South Africa in Gwalior. While Sehwag was caught off Wayne Parnell's bowling in the fourth over, Tendulkar remained unbeaten at 200.

Both former legends opened together for India 93 times and scored a total of 3,919 runs. Interestingly, both individuals announced their retirement from international cricket in 2013.

While both Sehwag and Sachin feature in the Legends League, the former also works as a cricket expert. Sachin, meanwhile, has invested in a number of companies and received the Bharat Ratna Award in 2014 as well.

Middle-order and all-rounders: Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Yusuf Pathan, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja

3rd Momentum ODI: South Africa v India

Team India boasted quite a long batting order in that particular game. After a solid opening pair, several world-beating batters were involved.

After an early wicket, Dinesh Karthik was promoted to bat at No. 3 and made the most of his opportunity by making 79 runs off 85 balls. He batted for almost 30 overs with Tendulkar before Yusuf Pathan joined in the middle.

Pathan made a quickfire 36 before getting out to Roelof van der Merwe. Pathan, who used to bowl off-spin, returned with 2/37 from nine overs.

At No. 5 came Indian skipper MS Dhoni. The Indian wicket-keeper played a scintillating knock of 68* off just 35 balls, striking at a rate of just under 195.

Neither Virat Kohli nor Ravindra Jadeja got a chance to bat in the innings. However, Jadeja, being the premier all-rounder in the team, bowled 8.5 overs and picked up two wickets for 41 runs.

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina announced their retirement from international cricket on the same day in 2020. While Raina is an active commentator with Jio Cinema, Dhoni captains the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As for Dinesh Karthik, he currently plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL and even features in some domestic white-ball games for his state side Tamil Nadu. He is a teammate of Virat Kohli in RCB.

Kohli, meanwhile, is of course part of the current Indian team and has achieved what only a few have been able to achieve across formats in international cricket.

Yusuf Pathan retired from all forms of cricket in February 2021. He was a member of the Indian team that won both the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja is currently part of the Indian team across all formats and is also playing in the ongoing Ranchi Test against England.

Bowlers: Praveen Kumar, Sreesanth and Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra during Australia v India - Game 3

Dhoni played three frontline pacers in that game. Those pacers were Praveen Kumar, Sreesanth, and Ashish Nehra.

Praveen, who was a genuine threat with the new ball, castled Herschelle Gibbs in his second over. He bowled five overs in the game and finished with figures of 1/31.

Sreesanth, meanwhile, was the star of the show with the ball for India, as he claimed three wickets for 49 runs. Nehra, on the other hand, also bagged two wickets, including a big scalp of Jacques Kallis (11).

All three of the pacers are now retired from international cricket. In 2018, Praveen Kumar announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Thankfully, it appears that he is doing well now. A few years ago, his battle with depression made headlines.

Sreesanth, meanwhile, plays in the leagues of retired cricketers, besides working as a cricket expert for Star Sports. Similarly, Nehra played his last international game for India in November 2017. After that, the former left-armer was seen commentating for a few years but is now the head coach of the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL.

