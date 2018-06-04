5 Indian players who can make it in the World Cup squad

Three players have already played the World Cup

Prathmesh Patil ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 18:06 IST Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India will be one of the favorites to win the World Cup 2019

The countdown begins for ICC World Cup 2019 as the mega event kicks off on 30th May next year. All the top 10 teams will be competing against each other in a round-robin format, out of which only top 4 will qualify for the semi-finals.

Virat Kohli and Co have already begun the preparations for the 50-over World Cup, and are almost ready with the core team with only a few spots left to fill. There are a lot of contenders to fill these remaining spots, especially with the middle order not yet settled.

Players, who have performed well in this edition of IPL, will look to continue their form and cement their place in the World Cup squad. Also, experienced players who are currently out of the ODI setup will have the last chance to prove their point.

The selectors and the team management will closely track the performance of all these players and will accordingly select them for the mega event.

Let us find out the contenders who could make it to World Cup squad.

#5 Lokesh Rahul

KL Rahul has expressed his desire to play in the World Cup and would bat at no 4 if required

Lokesh Rahul could be the backup opener in case if Rohit Sharma or Shikhar Dhawan struggle in the top order or even could be slotted at number four to strengthen the middle order. In IPL 2018, the Karnataka batsman looked in sublime form and scored the runs consistently for Kings XI Punjab. He scored 659 runs in 14 matches at an amazing average of 54.91 and strike rate of 158.41.

Rahul has also made a comback in the ODI and T20I squad for the England tour. This tour will be very important for him as the World Cup will be at the same venue with similar conditions.

Though he has failed to deliver in the 50-over format, he has displayed great maturity and consistency in this IPL, which could make a strong case for next year's World Cup selection.