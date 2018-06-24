India's Predicted Playing X1 against Ireland in the 1st T20

A couple of changes are expected from India's previous T20 team

Varun Devanathan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2018, 17:23 IST

The biggest event in Cricket is just a year away from now and all teams will play their upcoming series with one eye on the World Cup. The teams will be preparing themselves to perform on the biggest stage in cricket.

India will be touring England next week and before that tour, India makes a pit stop in Ireland to play a T20 Series and these tours would help India in getting their Playing combination right for next year.

The T20 series in Ireland provides an opportunity to acclimatise with the weather there and it also provides an opportunity to experiment. India will try out some of the IPL stars in the playing X1 to see if they are capable of performing for the country on a regular basis.

Openers: Openers: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma

Shikhar Dhawan is one player who has been in scintillating form over the past year and he has been one of the main reasons for India's dominating display. He is the best opener in the Indian setup and with his impressive performance in the IPL, he is almost a certainty in the Playing X1 against Ireland.

Dhawan's performance in big competitions has always been top notch and therefore his place in the Indian team is a given as India looks to build up to the World Cup. His opening partner since the 2013 Champions Trophy also will find a place in the Indian side.

Rohit Sharma has been the second opener of the Indian side for a number of years now. He has turned out to be a totally different player in ODIs ever since he was asked to open in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He has the ability to score the hundreds in T20 games and will be an important part of the side.