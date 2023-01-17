India's predicted playing XI for the 1st ODI vs New Zealand

Team India will have no time to rest on the laurels of their whitewash over Sri Lanka as they take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, starting on Wednesday, January 18.

Batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the series with a back injury, with Rajat Patidar named as his replacement. Also missing in action are KL Rahul and Axar Patel, while Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah haven't been cleared to play yet.

India's squad for New Zealand ODIs: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the first ODI against New Zealand.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

India's opening combination starred against Sri Lanka as Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma finished among the top three run-getters in the series. While the former will look to continue his good run, the latter will want to notch up a big score.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk)

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

Fresh off a Player of the Series performance against Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli will look to continue his excellent start to the calendar year. The batter has three hundreds in his last four innings, and how he negotiates Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner will be watched keenly in the upcoming ODI series.

Shreyas' injury has opened the door for Suryakumar Yadav, who has endured a rough run in the format of late. The dynamic right-hander is under serious pressure to justify his potential, and time is running out for him with the likes of Patidar lurking in the wings.

With Rahul missing, India need a wicket-keeper. They're bound to turn to Ishan Kishan, who will have to make do with a middle-order role despite smashing a double century as an opener in his previous ODI. The Men in Blue might use him higher up the order if they want a left-hander to counter Santner and Sodhi.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

Hardik Pandya sat out the third ODI against Sri Lanka, and he should walk back into the playing XI. His batting returns have dwindled of late, and he has a few issues to sort out.

Without Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar should be a fixture in the playing XI. India will expect a showing similar to the one he dished out against the same opposition a few months ago. Shahbaz Ahmed is likely to serve as Sundar's backup.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

New Zealand v India - 1st ODI

India have the option of playing both Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, but that would make Hardik the third pacer. With Mohammad Shami struggling for rhythm and Umran Malik arguably not yet ready to be the secondary seamer, the team management could be forced to pick only one of the duo. Kuldeep, on the back of a promising showing against Sri Lanka, holds the edge.

Mohammed Siraj has been stellar in ODIs since the start of 2022, and he will want his good run to continue. Shami and Malik, meanwhile, will look to get more consistent and support Siraj. Shardul Thakur remains an option, but he should be sidelined for now.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : Should India play three frontline pacers in the first ODI? Yes No 0 votes