India's predicted playing XI for the 1st ODI vs South Africa

Although India have already qualified for the 2023 World Cup by virtue of being the hosts, their upcoming three-match series against South Africa appears to hold a lot of significance. When the first ball of the first ODI is bowled on Wednesday, January 19 in Paarl, the visitors will begin their preparations for the marquee ICC event which hasn't treated them well since the last time it was played at home.

With Virat Kohli's fall from captaincy grace still fresh in memory, India's stand-in captain KL Rahul will have the unenviable task of not only selecting the best possible playing XI but also ensuring that the Men in Blue improve their rather unconvincing ODI form.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the first ODI against South Africa.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c)

India v England - 3rd One Day International

With Rohit Sharma set to return for the next series against the West Indies and backups like young Ruturaj Gaikwad waiting in the wings, Shikhar Dhawan's ODI career is hanging by a thread. The southpaw hasn't been in great form recently and won't be high on confidence, but he has to make the most of the limited opportunities he gets in ODI cricket.

Rahul has declared that he'll open the innings this series, forming an exciting right-left combination with Dhawan. The skipper will look to set the tone for the innings and lead from the front. His captaincy, as always, will be under the scanner.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk)

India Nets Session - India Tour to South Africa

Virat Kohli was by far the highest run-scorer the last time India played an ODI series in South Africa. He will take heart from the fond memory of that performance and look to restore his flailing batting to the heights it reached back then, this time without the tag of captain next to his name.

The No. 4 spot will be a straight shootout between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav, both of whom have been fairly impressive in their short ODI careers so far. Suryakumar might have a slight edge due to his fluent attacking strokeplay against spin, with South Africa expected to field two slower bowlers in Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj.

Rishabh Pant, who scored a dazzling century in the third Test, will don the gloves for India. Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad might have to wait a game or two before they are incorporated into the playing XI.

All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur

India v New Zealand - T20 International

Ahead of the first ODI, Rahul talked up Venkatesh Iyer's potential. Speaking at a press conference, the 29-year-old remarked that Iyer has looked good in the nets and backed him to play the fast-bowling all-rounder's role to perfection. Since India will ideally need five frontline bowlers, Iyer could slot in at No. 6 and look to carry forward his stellar form from the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In the absence of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, India don't have a reliable No. 7. They might be forced into playing Thakur due to the batting ability he brings to the table.

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

India v New Zealand - T20 International

Rahul also hinted at playing two spinners in Paarl, where he believes the pitch could assist the slower bowlers. Ravichandran Ashwin, making his ODI comeback after many years, and Yuzvendra Chahal are the straightforward choices, with Jayant Yadav set to serve as the backup.

Mohammed Siraj has been adjudged fit after injuring his hamstring in the second Test, but the pacer might not be risked so early in the series. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has the backing of the team management despite spells of indifferent form, might be the man to support vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prasidh Krishna and Deepak Chahar might come into the picture later in the series but should sit out the first ODI.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Who should open the innings with KL Rahul for India? Ruturaj Gaikwad Shikhar Dhawan 7 votes so far