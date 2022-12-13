India's predicted playing XI for the 1st Test vs Bangladesh

With a spot in the 2022-23 World Test Championship final on the line, Team India will take on Bangladesh in a two-match series. The first Test will commence in Chattogram on Wednesday, December 14.

Captain Rohit Sharma will miss the opening game, with KL Rahul stepping in. India will be without Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja for the series, but still have a squad capable of securing a victory and competing with South Africa for a spot in the WTC final.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh.

Openers: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill

Captain KL Rahul is bound to open the batting for India against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue have a decision to make when it comes to his partner, though.

Abhimanyu Easwaran smashed two centuries for India A recently and has been a prolific run-scorer. Shubman Gill, on the other hand, has more Test experience but hasn't quite vindicated his selection in the format.

If the pecking order philosophy is followed, Gill should get the nod.

Middle order: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk)

India's middle order wears a settled look. Cheteshwar Pujara has been named vice-captain and appears to be well and truly back in the Test mix, while Virat Kohli will want to notch up another century against the Tigers. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will add some dynamism to the middle order.

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel

With Jadeja missing, Axar Patel will slot into the playing XI as a like-for-like swap. Ravichandran Ashwin, who is one of the first names on the teamsheet in subcontinental conditions, will want to feast on the left-handers in Bangladesh's squad.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

India have a decision to make when it comes to their bowling combination. Do they pick three fast bowlers and hope that the Ashwin-Axar duo gets the job done? Or do they play three spinners in the hope that the track in Chattogram will be a bunsen burner?

Although the hosts have packed their squad with fast bowlers, the venue is likely to coax India into playing with three spinners. Kuldeep Yadav and Saurabh Kumar are the options, and although the latter has been excellent for India A, Rahul and Co. might want a wrist-spinner to add some variety to the attack.

Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav, who are quite reliable in Test cricket, will be India's frontline fast bowlers. The Men in Blue are spoilt for choice with Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini, but the trio might have to sit this one out.

