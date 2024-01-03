India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd Test vs South Africa

Team India will look to pull level in the two-match series when they face off against South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town. The contest will commence on Wednesday, January 3.

Having gone down by an innings and 32 runs in the opening encounter, the visitors' hopes of clinching their maiden Test series win in the Rainbow Nation are now extinguished. However, the context of the World Test Championship means that they have a lot to play for.

India might consider making a change or two to their XI, but continuity is something they will want in the short rubber.

India’s Test squad for the South Africa series: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Abhimanyu Easwaran, KS Bharat (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

Here's India's predicted playing XI for the second Test against South Africa.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rohit Sharma endured a miserable outing in Centurion

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal didn't have the best of outings in Centurion. The former, in particular, endured a horrific game, with a terrible dismissal in the first innings and some pedestrian captaincy to boot. The latter, meanwhile, will want to put his spot as India's Test opener beyond doubt.

Middle Order: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk)

Virat Kohli top-scored in the second innings of the first Test

Abhimanyu Easwaran is a candidate to enter the fray, but he was a late addition to the squad and might not have the faith of the team management. India could opt to continue with the same middle order, even though a couple of these names are batting away from their ideal spots.

Shubman Gill has looked out of place at No. 3, having been susceptible against both seam and swing. But India could persist with the youngster at that position for another Test before considering a move to No. 5, which he is more suited to.

Virat Kohli looked assured in the middle and will be India's most important batter in the middle order. KL Rahul looked good too, despite his loose second-innings dismissal.

Shreyas Iyer, however, has a task on his hands to somehow tailor his game to suit the Newlands wicket. Pace and bounce have never been his allies, and he needs to punch above his weight to come out on top.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

Could India decide to retain Ravichandran Ashwin for a potentially spin-friendly Cape Town track?

There were reports that the Cape Town wicket would be dry, bringing the spinners into play early. However, India are unlikely to be bold enough to play two spinners.

Ravindra Jadeja has recovered from the niggle that kept him out of the opening Test and should replace Ravichandran Ashwin in the XI. The southpaw may even be promoted ahead of Rahul and Iyer in the batting order, given his solid technique.

Shardul Thakur was expensive in the first Test. While India might consider bringing in a specialist pacer to add weight to the bowling attack, they are likely to prioritize what Thakur offers at No. 8.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Jasprit Bumrah was at his best in the first Test

Prasidh Krishna was unimpressive on Test debut, and there's always the temptation to bring in either Avesh Khan or Mukesh Kumar. But Rohit threw his weight behind the fast bowler at the pre-match press conference, saying that he will get better with time.

So India might retain the same fast-bowling lineup for the Cape Town Test, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj taking the new ball. Siraj, Prasidh and Thakur will need to support Bumrah, who was the lone standout pacer in Centurion.

