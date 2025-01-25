India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd T20I vs England | January 25, 2025

India and England will play the second T20I of the five-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, January 25. The Men in Blue currently hold a 1-0 lead in the rubber.

India coasted to a comfortable win in the series opener at Eden Gardens and will welcome a move to Chepauk, where the conditions are expected to be in their favor once again. The hosts adopted an unconventional team combination in the previous game, and while it worked out well for them, they might consider a change or two.

India's squad for the T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

On that note, here is India's predicted playing XI for the second T20I against England.

Openers: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk)

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have established themselves as India's frontline opening pair in the last few series, with some incumbent players sitting out. The duo were in good nick in Kolkata and will look to continue in the same vein on Saturday.

Some reports suggest that Abhishek is dealing with a twisted ankle, and India don't have a straightforward backup option in their ranks. If the southpaw doesn't recover in time, the hosts could field an additional bowler or pick Dhruv Jurel.

Middle order: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel

India beefed up their middle order in Kolkata, and none of those players are in line to be dropped after just one contest. Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Axar Patel didn't get to bat in the series opener and are likely to retain their places in the side.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav has been in slightly underwhelming form of late and will want to get back among the runs, while Tilak Varma will want to prolong his ongoing purple patch.

Hardik Pandya is another player guaranteed to feature, given the pace attack India are going ahead with.

Lower order: Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy

There is the possibility of an additional fast bowler, either Mohammed Shami or Harshit Rana, replacing Ravi Bishnoi. But England struggled against spin in the series opener, and Bishnoi could be a massive weapon in Chennai. If Shami or Rana play, it would likely be at the expense of a batting option.

Arshdeep Singh will lead the pace attack once again, with Varun Chakaravarthy at the forefront of the spin department. Washington Sundar could have to wait for his turn.

