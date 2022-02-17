India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd T20I vs West Indies

Having secured an early lead in the three-match series with a six-wicket win in the opening game, India will look to put the assignment to bed in the second T20I against West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, February 18.

India rode on the back of stellar performances from Ravi Bishnoi, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav to win the series opener. They shouldn't make too many changes to the side for the second T20I, but if they seal the series, they might experiment in the final game.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the second T20I against West Indies.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan struggled for timing in the first T20I, in stark contrast to his opening partner Rohit Sharma, but the young southpaw should hold onto his place in the side ahead of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Kishan will look to play more freely in the second T20I, especially against spin.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav

Virat Kohli looked positive while he was at the crease in the opening game, but he eventually holed out in the deep in another dismissal against spin. The former skipper desperately needs a knock that would silence his critics.

Rishabh Pant, on the back of a failure, will also look to contribute to India's progress in the series. His attacking shots against spin will be crucial against the Windies' trio of Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen and Roston Chase.

Picked ahead of Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav played an innings worth its weight in gold in the first T20I. The wristy right-hander is fast becoming an indispensable part of India's white-ball side.

All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur

Venkatesh Iyer and Harshal Patel impressed in the first T20I, and should continue to attempt to seal their places in India's first-choice playing XI.

Deepak Chahar suffered in the opening game as he sent down a few loose deliveries in the powerplay. While it would be harsh for India to drop him after just a few expensive overs, he suffered an injury while fielding and couldn't complete his full quota.

Shardul Thakur could be a capable backup in such a scenario, but Chahar ought to be given another chance to prove his worth if he is fit.

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was probably on the verge of losing his place in the team, but he bowled well in the first T20I and should keep the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan out for now. India's leg-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi, whose eight overs cripped West Indies in the previous game, will man the spin department again.

