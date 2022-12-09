India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh

The series might be over for Team India but they will be fully aware that the third ODI against Bangladesh, to be played in Chattogram on Saturday, December 10, will be of great significance.

The Men in Blue are enduring a rough run of form in white-ball cricket and will need to identify the right strategies in the lead-up to the 2023 World Cup. Unfortunately, they will be without the trio of captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Deepak Chahar and pacer Kuldeep Sen for the dead rubber due to injuries.

A few fresh faces could turn out for the visitors on Saturday. Here is India's predicted playing XI for the third ODI against Bangladesh.

Openers: Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan

India are not short of options to open the batting in the third ODI. While Shikhar Dhawan is their most experienced campaigner in Rohit's absence, other names like KL Rahul, Rahul Tripathi and Virat Kohli are capable of donning the role. But Rahul seems comfortable at No. 5, and opening with Kohli was clearly a stop-gap solution.

Between Tripathi and Ishan Kishan, the latter is higher in the pecking order and should be given the nod on Saturday. Both he and Dhawan will be under pressure to deliver.

Middle order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk)

Kohli has disappointed in the series thus far, with his ODI record in 2022 making for terrible reading. The former skipper will want to get back amongst the runs in the format.

Shreyas Iyer, meanwhile, has no such concerns. He is in an excellent run of form and will want another big score to lay down his claim for the No. 4 spot, which is only getting stronger by the day.

Rahul, who has been officially announced as the captain for the final ODI, should slot in at No. 5. Will captaincy affect his batting as it has done previously in the Indian Premier League?

Rajat Patidar might have to wait a bit longer to make his international debut.

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur

With Chahar ruled out, India's lower-middle order might be a little thinner. Shahbaz Ahmed remains an option, but he's unlikely to feature in the same playing XI as Axar Patel.

Washington Sundar, Axar and Shardul Thakur should be the men entrusted with the responsibility of scoring some lower-order runs and chipping in with a few wickets.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Kuldeep Yadav was a late addition to India's squad for the dead rubber, meaning he's bound to play. He will add some much-needed depth to the spin department, with the pitch in Chattogram predicted to offer some turn.

Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik are the only two frontline pacers in India's squad right now and should continue to be part of the playing XI. Their death bowling will be in focus on Saturday.

