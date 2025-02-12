India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd ODI vs England | February 12, 2025

India will look to finish the three-match ODI series against England without dropping a game on Wednesday, February 12, when the two teams lock horns in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue won the first two matches by identical four-wicket margins to seal the rubber.

India have made a couple of changes to their squad for the Champions Trophy, and with that in mind, they could try out a new combination for the final ODI against England. That said, though, there's not much wiggle room in the batting department.

India’s squad for the ODI series against England: Rohit Sharma (c), Ꮪhubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

On that note, here is India's predicted playing XI for the third ODI against England.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c) and Shubman Gill

India have dropped Yashasvi Jaiswal from their squad for the Champions Trophy, and that means they're likely to persist with the combination of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill for the final ODI against England. Both players are in excellent form, with the Indian skipper hammering a much-needed century in the previous game.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel

India's middle order is expected to wear a largely similar look, with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer being flanked by Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja lower down.

The hosts could consider a couple of small changes, though. KL Rahul hasn't made an impact in the series thus far, and while he deserves a sustained run of games, the current management is known to be fickle. They could bring in Rishabh Pant, who has warmed the bench in the series so far.

Another potential change is Washington Sundar in for either Jadeja or Axar. But the former could use some time in the middle, and the latter needs to finetune some weaknesses in his bowling. So Sundar might have to sit this one out.

Hardik could use a rest, having played all games against England so far. But India have no real backup, and his bowling workload hasn't been too high either.

Lower Order: Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

India fielded Varun Chakaravarthy in their last game but could bring back Kuldeep Yadav for the final ODI. Kuldeep, who recently returned from a long-term injury, is in need of time to find his rhythm.

Harshit Rana, who has featured in both ODIs thus far, could be in line for a breather. Arshdeep Singh is the natural replacement, with Mohammed Shami primed to retain his spot in the XI as he climbs his way back to full fitness and form.

