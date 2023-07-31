Team India have been an unpredictable entity in the ongoing three-match ODI series against West Indies.

The Men in Blue started the assignment by putting out a strong playing XI before deciding that the small target they had to chase warranted some of their senior players being demoted in the batting order. Then, they dropped those players altogether for the second ODI and brought in some fresh faces.

With the series on the line ahead of the final clash in Tarouba on Tuesday (August 1), India have some decisions to make. Will they bring their big guns back, or will they stick to the side that lost the previous game as they continue to seek answers in the lead-up to the 2023 World Cup?

India's ODI squad for the West Indies series: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

Here's India's predicted playing XI for the third ODI against West Indies.

Openers: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill

India's new-look opening partnership did decently in the second ODI.

There's definitely a chance that Rohit Sharma returns to the fold and replaces Ishan Kishan at the top of the order. The left-hander has shown decent form in the two games with twin half-centuries and might be rested for the decider.

However, India appear to be viewing Kishan as a backup opener for the World Cup. With that in mind, they might want to give him an extended run at the top in a game that has no real consequence. This one could go either way.

Shubman Gill hasn't made an impression in the series and should retain his place at the top of the order. The young opener needs to get stuck in and come up with a telling display under pressure.

Middle Order: Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav

India's middle order hasn't come to the party.

Will Virat Kohli return to the side? Rohit returning would at least give India some options to play with, but Kohli being in the mix would only complicate matters. Given the route India have taken in the series, it wouldn't make much sense to bring the superstar batter back for the final clash.

Sanju Samson deserves more opportunities in the middle order, while the team management seems to have an unshakeable faith in Suryakumar Yadav. The duo will be under serious pressure to deliver in the third ODI, with failures likely to spell the end of their World Cup hopes.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur

Hardik Pandya captained India in the previous game.

Hardik Pandya hasn't made an impression in any of the three main departments - batting, bowling and captaincy. If Rohit doesn't lead and Pandya walks out to the toss, the latter will need to ensure that he doesn't make the same mistakes he committed in the previous game.

Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur are in contention to be rested, but their roles in the side haven't been ascertained yet. While the former hasn't made an impression with the bat, Thakur's all-round value hasn't come to the fore so far. The duo should, logically speaking, retain their places.

Axar Patel was in the thick of things with the bat after entering the fold for the second ODI. It would be incredibly harsh to drop the talented all-rounder after one game, so he should suit up in Tarouba.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar has played both games.

The Men in Blue will definitely be tempted to try out Yuzvendra Chahal, with conditions in Tarouba bound to assist spinners. With Kuldeep Yadav shining and the two left-arm spinners in the mix, though, they might field the same spin attack.

Umran Malik has been expensive but has bowled only three overs in the two ODIs. The express pacer needs to be given a genuine chance to find rhythm, so dropping him doesn't seem like a fair option right now.

Mukesh Kumar, meanwhile, is also expected to retain his spot in the playing XI. Jaydev Unadkat might stay on the bench, as a result.

