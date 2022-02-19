India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd T20I vs West Indies

India will have room to experiment when they face off against West Indies in the third and final ODI at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, February 20. Having sealed the series 2-0 already, the hosts might want to try out a few new combinations with an eye on this year's T20 World Cup.

India have released former captain Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant from the bio-bubble for the third T20I as well as the upcoming Sri Lanka T20I series. The likes of Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad are in contention to turn out for the team in the dead rubber.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the third T20I against West Indies.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad

West Indies v India - One Day International Series

With Pant and Kohli being unavailable, Kishan should don the gloves and slot into the middle order, opening up an opportunity for Ruturaj Gaikwad to partner Rohit Sharma at the top. While Kishan deserves a few more chances as an opener, India could dearly use a left-hander in the middle order and don't have any other batting backups on the bench apart from Deepak Hooda.

Middle Order: Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer

India v England - 2nd T20 International

Shreyas Iyer is yet to get a game in the series and should turn out for the first time on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav played a crucial knock in the first T20I before failing in the second, and his spin hitting will be a key aspect of India's charge in the middle overs. Finally, Kishan will attempt to accustom himself to a new role after twin failures in the powerplay, especially against the stifling spin of Roston Chase and Akeal Hosein.

All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur

India v New Zealand - T20 International

Deepak Chahar has had two expensive outings in a row, with his ability to bowl outside the powerplay coming under serious question. The all-rounder should be replaced by a similar player in Shardul Thakur, who has been rested for the upcoming Sri Lanka series and might be given a run out in the middle before his break. Venkatesh Iyer and Harshal Patel, who have played important roles for India in the series so far, make up the rest of the lower-middle order.

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav

India v New Zealand - T20 International

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's recent injury history might prompt India to rest him for the dead rubber with an eye on the Sri Lanka assignment. His replacement could be a toss-up between Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan, and the Men in Blue can't really go wrong with either choice. But this might be the perfect time for Avesh to make his India debut, with the series already sealed.

Like they did in the ODI series against West Indies, India could rest Yuzvendra Chahal for the third encounter and allow Kuldeep Yadav to get a few overs under his belt. Young Ravi Bishnoi, who has arguably been the team's most impressive bowler in the series, should continue to be part of the playing XI.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Should India hand Avesh Khan a debut in the third T20I? Yes No 24 votes so far